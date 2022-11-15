Yes, it can feel like a chore introducing yourself on a dating site

9. Have Fun

However, the process is still supposed to be fun! Enjoy the time to get to know yourself better. Welcome the challenge of learning how to share your best sides with the world. And remember, it’s not about competition. What you put up is going to attract the right guy or gal for you.

10. Keep Things Updated

While certain sections of your dating profile will stay the same, there are sections that might change. For example, if you get new hobbies or what defines you changes, you may end up updating your About Me section of your profile. Embrace this and stay on top of it. This goes for your pictures too!

The Final Word

Hopefully, you’re now an expert on how to write the perfect online dating profile! We’ve done our best to walk you through everything you need to know. Remember, it is YOUR profile, and as long as it showcases who you are in the right light, you have nothing to worry about.

If it sounds awkward to you, that’s ok. Any time that you write about yourself, it’s going to seem that way. It’s a lot like hearing your own voice on a recording; it just sounds strange even though it’s your normal, everyday voice.

One last thing…if you haven’t found an online dating site yet, or you want to know where your best chances of finding that special someone is, click the links below and check out our favorite sites. Having a great profile is only one piece of the puzzle. It does you no good if you’re at a junky site without a lot of quality singles to read your awesome profile.

Quotes

If you honestly have no redeeming qualities and are plain and boring, you may want to work on yourself a bit before you start dating online. We’re pretty sure that no one is that boring, though-yes, even you.

Be different. Own the process. Don’t be scared to write confidently about yourself. You don’t have to put a disclaimer that it’s weird and awkward and you’re no good at it. Be proud and write confidently and it will come across a lot better than you probably think that it does.

My hobbies include music, concerts, and hanging out with my awesome friends. I’d love to be able to include a special lady into my life, and hey, maybe that’s you.

I’m Angie, nice to meet you fellow singles. I work as an account executive for a local hotel where I’ve been for the last five years. I love my job and couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I’ve only been in the city for five years, and as you might guess, I moved here for the job. For fun, I love going to the lake and running. If you’re a funny guy who likes to get outdoors, we should meet.

While there are no plagiarism checkers that are going to crack down on you, there’s no real reason to copy someone else’s dating profile. If you are really stuck, check out our examples list to get some ideas to inspire you. Your dating profile sections can be close to these but they really need to be tweaked heavily to be about you. The weirdest thing you could see happen is someone else with the same profile information as you pop up online.