Will’s father, Lou given up Vy and you will four-year-dated Tend to

The pair of them explore happening a road trip to Maine
He reappears into the “Papa’s Had a Reason”. Commonly very first sees his dad just after fourteen years regarding the Peacock Shop, freaking your out together with staring (before accepting him as their father, Tend to discretely named Carlton and tells your he thinks Lou’s a good cop). Lou shows you to help you Will which he functions just like the an effective trucker now and has now held it’s place in touch which have Vy, just who told him where Usually is.
But not, Lou is provided an assignment and you will ditches Commonly again, the past time
Initially, Will try hesitant away from giving Lou a go, but immediately following a day hanging around within a carnival, and you can once Lou demonstrates to you to Usually he wasn’t ready to feel a father, Have a tendency to brings directly into his pleasure having their father doing.
This causes an upset and you will hurt Will to help you denounce Lou due to the fact his dad in order to rant from the Phillip, ultimately asking Phillip “How come he don’t want me, son?” and exploding towards tears, that triggers a difficult Phil to morale him with an embrace.
Lou checked disheartened when Tend to rejected your while the their father, but as he kept, he seemed to consider absolutely nothing of it.
- Viola “Vy” Smith is actually Will’s enjoying mommy. They are both defensive of just one several other and you will she’s most happy with this lady kid. She also has him in line and you will does not assist him forget the new ways she delivered him with. She is slightly rude to everyone otherwise, especially when the lady brother, Janice decided to wed a light son. She works as the a supervisor on postoffice.
- Carlton Financial institutions was Will’s cousin exactly who the guy commonly teases over their brief stature and not being “black” enough. Regardless of if the bickering is a type of motif about series, Carlton and will express a virtually, brother-particularly relationships and will is quick to defend Carlton against some body who places your off (Including, he is ready to battle Top-dog within the “Bloodstream was Weightier Than simply Dirt” whenever Top-dog does not want to create Carlton into fraternity to possess being a good sellout.) Have a tendency to and you may Carlton are typically family relations. May also got a round getting your, while in the a burglary.
- Hilary Banksis the fresh bad, very, and simple-inclined relative of Have a tendency to. She is recognized for the girl dependence on the fresh new family’s butler, Geoffrey Barbara, the woman terrible homes event (she does not know how to toast bread), along with her love of hunting. Regardless if she actually is very worry about-mainly based, she gets together best which have Usually than just Carlton.
- Ashley “KFC” Banks is Will’s nothing relative. She has high love having Tend to, contacting him “the newest sibling she never really had” (she renders enjoyable from Carlton’s feminine designs). Over the years, she manages to lose the woman focus more than the girl cousin, particularly when the guy initiate bringing overprotective but nevertheless stays next to your since the he could be taking care of this lady. In lieu of Phillip, Will apologizes and also skills. This lady has many skills, for example an overwhelming singing voice and you can dazzling beauty.
- Nicky Financial institutions is the Banks family’s youngest affiliate. Have a tendency to identifies your given that “absolutely nothing child”. The guy offers an equivalent interests because Often, including basketball, and you may appears to like Usually more virtually any person in your family.
- Philip Banks is Will’s heavy and you will quick-bonded relationship cousin. He thinks about Will given that “desperate” and you can describes your to someone else as their “nephew because of the relationship”. Can sometimes will get Philip in big trouble. Even with Philip being embarrassed regarding Will’s emotions, he takes into account your one of his individual. This really is clarified in the “Papa’s Had A Reason”, when Phillip tries to alert Usually up against assuming Lou once more, just in case Phillip try shown are obviously hurt just after Tend to yells at the him you to Phil’s perhaps not his dad and, therefore, try not to continue him regarding going on a summer journey that have Lou. Yet not, immediately after Lou abandons Usually again rendez-vous athÃ©e, Usually started to come across Philip while the his true dad shape. While they initial did not go along in the last season particularly Philip ranting throughout the wanting Usually to go away, He sooner or later heated so you can Will as a portion of the family unit members, as a genuine dad profile and also informing him “You are My personal Guy, Will, End from Story”.