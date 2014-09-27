wholesale nfl jerseys from china Sf95

Marty Jackson flew a fighter airplane in the Pacific in World War best canadian pharmacy II, a task that required keen judgment and maybe also honed his sense of humor.

“We’re the greatest generation,” Jackson, a Californian, said on his trip this week to the Black Hills. “We saw everything, did everything, knew everything, and now we can’t remember anything.”

But they never forgot their friends. Army Air Forces in World War II, but time has done nothing to keep them from seeing each other and traveling the country.

The three California residents made

their way to the Black Hills as a part of an annual reunion trip that has previously taken them to Savannah, Ga.

Early Friday, before they joined other military veterans for a trip to the Mount Rushmore National Monument, they sat in the lobby of the Grand Gateway Hotel on Lacrosse Street and showed that Jackson’s joke about lost memory wasn’t exactly accurate.

Lipsey, 91, and Jackson, 92, were fighter pilots, while Holmes, 90, was a corporal in a ground crew.

“We were mainly fighter bombers,” Jackson said, “supporting ground troops, . bombing airfields and convoys and bridges.”

Jackson flew 72 missions over the Pacific, Lipsey 56. The latter also served in Korea. They flew P 47 Thunderbolts and were told that if they could fly that plane, they could fly anything. Holmes, meanwhile, specialized in loading bombs and taking care of and repairing the aircraft machine guns.

Jackson said current Air Force pilots have all sorts of complicated instruments to help them on their missions, but when he was a combat pilot, he had only “a compass, a watch and an airspeed indicator.”

“And all I had was baling wire and chewing gum,” Holmes said.

Being away, being in combat, not knowing when that war would end, was exhausting. Jackson said when he got home he kissed the ground.

"It wasn't a case of coming back after a few months," Holmes said. "By the time it was over, it was exciting to be home."

Jackson joked that when he got home, he found work as a bank robber, but then he came clean: He was a prosecuting attorney in Los Angeles, later opened a private practice in Huntington Park, Calif., and became both a city councilman and mayor in the town. He also said that he formed his own bank.

“Is that the one you robbed?” Holmes asked.

Holmes worked in the oil fields for Getty Oil for 10 years doing aerospace research into booster and guidance engines. He ultimately returned to the oil industry for Texaco.

Lipsey served in Korea and flew reconnaissance missions over Cuba before starting a charter service in Oakland, working as a corporate pilot for Island Creek Coal in West Virginia and as a private

pilot for original “The Today Show” host Dave Garroway, actress Lee Meriweather and Vice President Hubert Humphrey.

Lipsey ended his career as a pilot in 2009 at 86 years old. He suffers from Parkinson’s disease that developed as a result of his experiences in combat and makes it www viagra difficult for him to speak.

But he was clearly happy traveling with his old friends and fellow servicemen.

“We depended on each other,” Holmes said. “Half of the ground personnel kept the planes airborne, half were cooks and medical personnel who kept everyone healthy and happy, and the pilots and fighters were cutting edge.