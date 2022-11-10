Whenever Lee Jong Suk whines, expect you’ll shout a bucket off rips on your own

His acting chops belie his young age, and then he is able to star next to ideal Korean performers such as for example Han Hyo Joo, Park Shin Hye, and you will Lee Bo Younger without difficulty. He basic had famous when you look at the “School 2013,” garnering fans to own their bromance that have co-star Kim Woo Container.

He besides has ability for to experience complicated and you can varied roles, the guy comes with an eye fixed for selecting dramas which end up being federal crazes: “Wonders Garden,” “We Pay attention to Your own Voice,” “Pinocchio,” and you can “W.” However, are you aware that he already been at the period of 16 once the youngest design toward Seoul Collection runway and you will that he to begin with taught to getting an idol? His occupation became into the finest; aside from dramas, he in addition to graces the newest gold windows when you look at the strike box-office video clips.

six. Lee Soo Hyuk

Lee Soo Hyuk are a prominent make of large trends painters because they have that uncommon yet beguiling search that renders something the guy wears look good and fascinating. He’s got been modeling given that 2006, even perambulating London area and Paris runways. Their extreme eyes and innately cool temper got your inside audio movies for 2NE1, Gavy New jersey, and EXID. Their good have produced him prime to try out the lead inside “Vampire Idol,” once the, let’s think about it, he really does appear to be a hot vampire. Shortly after to relax and play mystical emails and villains, he’s today going to light spots within the romantic dramas for example just like the “King off Senior school,” “Lucky Relationship,” and you will “The person Surviving in The house.”

7. Kim Young Kwang

Together with wide arms, muscle mode, and you will peculiarities, Kim Young Kwang managed to make it large not just in Korea, and also around the globe. The guy stepped to own Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Etro, and you will is actually the first Far eastern to walk to have Dior Homme. He has more information on works in the pretending profile due to the fact 2nd head, commonly playing sweet guys and the ones that do not have the woman. The guy also told you in one interview which he have a tendency to provides the jobs out of “basic like” or “one that had out.” Of late, Kim More youthful Kwang played top honors near to Soo Ae within the “The guy Staying in Our home.”

8. Sung Joon

There will be something about bad boys you to attention females, even if they know they might be going to end up in troubles. Sung Joon enjoys that sort of spirits: bad guy which have a heart away from gold. Just before he stepped toward acting, the guy enriched magazine editorials and you may performed style tricks. The guy looks as well cool to try out next head, thus the guy had head jobs in the “Shut up! Rose Boy Ring,” “Will we Rating e Antoine.”

9. Carry out Done Woo

Perform Performed Woo ‘s the version of kid we should hang out that have within party; however instantly conquer everyone. He or she is a staple at Seoul Style Month, and he in fact possess a ping pong and beer pub for the Itaewon in www.datingmentor.org/cs/naughtydate-recenze/ which his model relatives will spend time once shows. He or she is members of the family with the cool children, out-of greatest artisans, artisans, to even actress Gong Hyo Jin. He very first attained the attention out-of fans as he played since the this lady ex-sweetheart regarding super struck “It’s Okay, That is Love.” The guy and starred in “My Child, Geum Sa Wol.” Pretty sure we are seeing your because main character in the future!

ten. Lee Chul Woo

Lee Chul Woo is still relatively not familiar within the dramaland, however, his modeling collection is filled with prestigious gigs. The guy obtained next invest “Korea’s Second Top Design: Guys and you will People,” and then he could have been walking the fresh runways off Steve J and you can Yoni P, Rest Sang Bong, and others. The guy had brand new moniker “nothing Joo Obtained” features been already named BIGBANG T.O.P‘s look-similar. He has the best of one another planets: pretending potential and you will charisma. Additionally looks like he might end up being Girls’ Generation’s favourite son, as he caused Tiffany into the a tv series and that’s slower and come up with his way to acting, having starred in an internet crisis with Seohyun titled “Ruby Ruby Love.”