We provides a massive speleological systems which is enlarged by the cavers signing up for from your international lover system

The Myanmar Cave Paperwork Investment is a small grouping of educated cavers prepared during the Swiss Area getting Speleology and also the British Cavern Look Organization. I interact having governing bodies, NGOs and you can search institutions.

We positively engage to possess karst maintenance, training and biodiversity look into the Alternative Advancement Requires (SDGs). Foundation are all of our solid speleological expertise and you may regional understand-how about Caverns Karst in the Myanmar. All email address details are had written into the books or posts, presented at the globally group meetings and made available for subsequent lookup and you may most other use.

Brand new report talks about the areas Shan, Kayah and you will Myeik. It’s big charts and lots of photographs. Delight in studying it right here: Trip Statement 2019

This new Fb invited feel See Myanmar Cavern Explorers is a big victory with a full house with of many individuals not merely out-of Yangon but also entirely off Loikaw, Hpruso (Kayah), Hpa-An (Kayin) and you will Taunggyi (Shan). Thanks to the attraction on caves karst. We hope free dating sites to see you far more!

This new Swiss ambassador H.Elizabeth. Paul Seeger with his partner managed a meal lobby for the Eurospeleo Party. The fresh documentary “Earliest Strategies” is processed the very first time into the Myanmar to an audience out of 40-50 users.

British-American class (left) studies during the cooperation which have Italian language Giz caves alongside Pindaya. Next portion is actually searched close Ywangan. Brand new Eurospeleo Party continues on documents during the Kayah, Pinlaung and you can Myeik. Phruno cave is actually extented inside the an effective 12h visit to cuatro.5 kilometer length. It’s now another longest cave away from Myanmar. The newest Myeik archipelago is wholly entered. Groups out-of limestone that have caverns based in beautiful hongs are observed. Each other teams file several kilometer passage from inside the sixty caverns!

Brand new documentary (30 Minute) arrives. You can view they within after the incidents: – 5 November : Event Montagne de- ZAGHOUAN (Tunisie) – sixteen November : Rencontres de- Cinma de- GRENOBLE (bien au Palais des Sports) – 18 November : Rencontres de la Cinmathque Montagne de Gap – 19 November : Festival Splimages from the AVIGNON

The project gives about three lectures during the European Caving Congress “EuroSpeleo 2016”:step one. Kayah- new caving frontier inside the Southern area-East China by the Joerg Dreybrodt2. Countless exotic islands inside the Myeik Archipelago – which one keeps caverns? because of the Joerg Dreybrodt3. Myan (Ywangan) from the Peter Talling

The fresh new cavern maps off Purple Lake Cave and you may Phruno Cave is penned having unbelievable photo. Delight look towards over declaration from the: Statement Kayah 2016. Right here the newest translation of your own realization for the Burmese:

The three minutes trailer “Basic Methods” made by Phil Bence about Kayah 2016 trip are seen into Vimeo: Earliest Actions. A good documentary comes after avoid of the year.

The fresh Hpruso-Demeso city to the west of Loikaw revealed an incredibly scenic karst surroundings. Features will be the Phruno Cavern which have a giant river passing of 10 meters depth and you can 20 yards height is actually interviewed for 2.5 kilometer with many images pulled. It actually was surveyed for two.5 kilometer and you will resurges more than likely within the Kwaing Ngant Surrender 9 kilometres range. The latest cavern comes with the possibility to getting among the longest caverns when you look at the The southern area of China. This new Purple river cavern located for the 2015 are reported to help you a latest length of cuatro.1 kilometer making it the 2nd longest cavern out-of Myanmar.

The newest “Karst and Caverns of one’s Shan plateau in the Myanmar” have been displayed at the 2nd Far eastern Transkarst Appointment out-of 6- during the Lichuan, Asia. Over 160 speleologists and you may geoscientists out-of more than 20 places attended and you will shown the new search and you will speleological explorations inside Asia. A highlight is actually brand new inauguration of Western Commitment out-of Speleology (AUS).

A discuss the latest discoveries gotten during the German Annual Caving People Meeting VdHK eV. near Berchtesgarten into Saturday, next from Sep.

A job interview supplied to Wade Guyiit from the Myanmar Times about Subterranean Explorations with the August 28 weekend release. A full article should be realize here.

Biodiversity in karst is putting on focus considering the highly modified kinds staying in which unique ecosystem. Flowers Fauna Global (FFI) introduced a beneficial step three 12 months karst conservation investment inlcuding education regarding biodiveristy during the cave entrance. Your panels contributes by the discussing their database of 600 karst object significantly less than a great CC permit.