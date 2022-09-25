We mostly desired to become obvious with the almost every other subscribers off the newest FAQ parts

Thank you, Oksana <You are welcome

RE: Your books Hehe, you are right Steven, you wouldn’t advise me to buy the cleaning fish, was another folk, hehe, sorry for the bafflement. I will looking for the shrimp. the last one, (disclaimer: the last this day, this time, no promises for no question in the near future) Where can I buy the Anthony’s book? and how much it will cost me? Carlos

Re: Cleaner Wrasse Thank-you Steven toward recommendations. This is what we all have been here having. I really wound up delivering a couple of peppermints on six days back (for Aiptasia it spent some time working, thank-you ), child will they be without a doubt non-eager creatures. Can there be a skinny options which they eat some thing most other than parasites. Now, a bunch of question(s), excite forgive myself. My shrimps was basically most amicable up until We produced one or two far more fish toward container. I have a 55g that have 60lb LR, step 3 anemones: LTA, Condy and you can Heteractis C, 2 ocellaris clowns, Flames Goby (Magnifica) and Environmentally friendly Polyps also a team (20-25) snails, 2 hermits (bluish foot I do believe). Brand new fish is actually Coral Beauty and you may Diamond goby.

Are my shrimp scared permanently or this is a temporarily response (they are constantly hiding now, but still eat, when I hand-pick stuff for them)? Can I get more of the Lysmatas, say L. It does seem like all the caves are occupied by anemones and gobbles, so I don’t want to freak the peppermints out. Now all but inverts and polyps are in the 20g Q tank with CoperSafe floating about. My coral beauty in addition to Ick has also a white spot (looks like a split eye brow cut) above her right eye and her blue tail has a black patch with some white spot at the edge. I assume this is HLLE <Not likely yet. Probably a secondary infection. Can I do anything else to fix the environment/diet?

Salinity was a measure of the newest sodium blogs shown as part each thousands (ppt. Specific gravity was a comparison of your own density of your own shot so you can a set site. The fresh Q container (20g) features Cooper Secure set in water. One another tanks has a great Seaclone skimmer, BioWeels 170 (20g) and you may 330 (55g), powerheads. I became depending on alga throughout the tank, however, I think I want to alter you to definitely adding vegan amount to the food. Any kind of information in terms of produce? I absolutely should get away more frequently.

We offer every (polyps and you may anemones incl) suspended shrimp defrosted interracialpeoplemeet online during the selcon, sliced shrimp/squid/scallops/particular light seafood and you will lives fish occasionally rating flakes/pallets

Cleaner Wrasse Question Hi Bob, You should be proud of me. I’m reading. and thus have a question. Is it true that cleaner wrasse will not survive in a captive system with no parasites present? Is there any way to save these hard-working creatures after they have saved the rest of the tank inhabitants? Thanks, Oksana