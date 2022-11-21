We frequently evaluate therefore doesn’t get terribly minimal

USAA has changed. While there service has always been good, it used to be top notch. I agree you have to break it down by division:

Banking – A+ No fee international Visa? Thank you. Free checking/savings and great online banking.

Insurance – Home, life, umbrella, renters in the past and auto. Service is phenomenal on several small claims and one totaled car over 15 year history. Kids are driving now so we shall see. Home insurance I miss as they don’t do my part of Florida, but my new policy with Security First is cheaper on a more valuable home.

Mortgages – Not the cheapest, but certainly the simplest. Have used them for 1 of 4 loans.

Investing – Products are reasonable with reasonable rates. Buy and sell process is simple and intuitive (to include options). Research is okay, but usually use yahoo finance or google finance. Had access to a bloomberg terminal for awhile (very sad that is gone).

NOW for the biggie———————————————–

Advice – This where I’ve noticed the biggest change. 15 years ago the had a service where you paid a flat $1000 and Washington payday loans online got honest, reasonably independent advice. My wife and I have lived by that advice for the last decade and we are financially sound with a retirement ready portfolio. We saved hard, invested aggressively in equities, bonds,direct real estate and bought a term insurance policy based on very specific goals. We used mainly USAA products and have been very fortunate. Over the years we would go back and pay another $1000 every 3-5 years to make sure we were on track. This last time (1yr ago) that service was gone and we were referred to the ‘Wealth Management Team’. I tried 2 different teams (San Antonio and Jax) before giving up. Their ‘free’ advice was not only bad it was horrible …….. Variable Uniform Life and an Annuity were top priorities. I know those products aren’t from the devil, but they are close for me. I’m 44 and work part time, live very comfortably on around $100k per year with a retirement ready net portfolio. We travel, have no debt (except on some income property) and spend time with our 3 kids (529s cooking). What the hell do I want with a ‘death benefit’ or tax deferred growth at 1-4%? Did we even get to talk about the rest of our insurance? NO Did they offer specific investing insight? NO, only by asset class and very broad. Apparently, if you want real advice you now need to pay and pay annually based on your holdings. I know this is common in the rest of the investing world, but USAA had the best of the best with a simple flat fee.

