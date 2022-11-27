Want to have a better dating app? – Build an anti-Tinder

Want <a href="https://datingranking.net/divorced-dating/">Divorced dating app</a> to have a better dating app? – Build an anti-Tinder

Tinder Select is an invite-only service for elite and celebrity Tinder members. Perhaps, exclusivity is also the reason why not much is known about the functionality. It’s a tier of the regular Tinder app and users of Tinder Select can toggle back and forth between both services. Tinder hasn’t announced Tinder Select and wasn’t interested in speaking to Tech Crunch about it. But one thing is for certain: elite dating apps are on the rise.

Swipes between groups of people (Tinder Social)

The feature allows you to switch to the ‘Social’ mode and back and either swipe on individuals or together with your friends swipe on other groups. Other features in Tinder Social include:

Invite friends

Swipe and match with groups nearby

Group messaging

How to build a Tinder MVP

So you want to enter a dating app market. Where to start? Go small. Build an MVP. How? Tinder’s MVP is great. Then go ahead and start tweaking.

Despite the app’s popularity, the character of user activity doesn’t indicate much of dating intention. In fact, an academic research has revealed, 70% of the app users have never even thought of going out on a date .

Well, it’s certainly a matter of personal preference and, after all, Tinder’s UVP – to boost confidence – works fine… in a way. Just check the app’s user motivation graph below.

Tweak the concept

See how even this well-meaning intention – to boost confidence – may end up in procrastination and addiction to the swiping process. Does Tinder help overcome your natural shyness and actually start acting?

While swipes are great for the company, they alone don’t solve the problem of loneliness. Nor does too much choice make us happy. How to focus more on quality? Sometimes less is more. For example, CoffeMeetsBagel limits a daily card deck to 21, of which a user can choose. That way you don’t overwhelm or paralyze your users.

Enhance the UI design

Ok, wait! Tinder’s UI is great with large quality pictures and the new ‘smart photos’ feature. What else is there to tweak?

The card format places the photo front and center and leaves too little space for an elevator pitch. Why not give the bio a bit more weight?

Personalize UX

The way we judge people by their looks is unique and often unpredictable. There are often these subtle tell-tale signs that trigger our choice – almost subconsciously. The same holds true for bios. Where humans can’t explain the chemistry of online romance, AI can help. Robots collect and analyze the data of our choices – visuals, text, facial expressions, user feedback – and offer insights.

In fact, Tinder’s recent new feature ‘Smart Photos is an attempt to enhance a user’s matching chances via machine learning. The app analyses the ‘likes and ‘nopes of a user’s photos and may reorder the pics for various viewers based on their preferences.

Some tech enthusiasts are already automating Tinder app with AI for another reason – to spare our most precious terminable resource (hint: the clock ticking).

Tweak the algorithms

Despite the claims of Tinder app’s men bias, researchers have, in fact, revealed the opposite: Tinder’s ranking algorithm tends to be repressive towards men. The app rewards selectivity – which women are prone to – with the higher ranking and, consequently, more matches. It causes kind of ‘feedback loop: men, punished by fewer matches, become even less discerning, while women, rewarded with more matches, can get even more selective.

Moreover, the way Jonathan Badeen – Tinder’s VP of product – hints how ranking algorithm works, it’s very much like the ‘Nosedive scenario from the ‘Black Mirror series. The logic is, ‘whenever you play somebody with a really high score, you end up gaining more points than if you played someone with a lower score. Creepy!