VALERY LOSHCHININ (Russian Federation) observed that China had made an enormous contribution to politics, peace and security in the world

China guaranteed the right to life and food, as well as economic, social and cultural rights

The national report of China, presented in February, set out impressive achievements brought about in the country in the area of human rights. Even at the first stage of the review, the Chinese delegation had expressed a willingness to implement recommendations, and in particular with respect to the field of social, economic and cultural rights. The Russian Federation noted that the Chinese economy played a vital role in the efforts played by the international community in trying to find a way out of the current economic and financial crisis, and wished China all the success in fulfilling its obligations.

ABDULLA ABDULLATIF ABDULLA (Bahrain) congratulated China for accepting so many of the recommendations put forward during the Working Group meeting in February. The launching of the first national plan for human rights was welcome. In accordance with the Vienna Plan of Action, that had been a result of a democratic process that had covered the legislative and administrative bodies, civil society and non-governmental organizations, and covered economic, social and cultural rights and civil and political rights. The measures in the plan, particularly protections for women, children, the elderly and the disabled were welcome, as was the fact that it had included the recommendations. The Plan would give a new impetus to human rights, and create a new environment for the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

YANI CRUZ GUTSENS, of Women’s International Democratic Federation, wanted to stress the achievements of China in the fight against poverty and in guaranteeing human rights. All rights of women, boys and girls and the disabled were guaranteed and access was provided to employment, health and education. In the fight against poverty, priority was given to those sectors of the population. Despite all the challenges that China had faced and was facing now, China was continuing to fight for the enjoyment of human rights.

ZHANG YUNFEI, of the United Nations Association of China, said the Universal Periodic Review was a positive mechanism, which heeded the opinions of all stakeholders to ensure that the report for the State under review was as balanced as possible

During the process of preparing China's national report, broad consultations had been held with many non-governmental organizations. Subsequently, measures had been adopted in the past few months. On , China had published the first-ever national human rights action plan for 2009-2010. The plan clearly defined the Chinese Government's goals in promoting and protecting human rights, setting out a time frame, and the specific measures it was taking to that end.

CAROLINA AMADOR PEREZ, of the Federation of Cuban Women, said China had a population of more than 1.3 billion inhabitants, and the Government had made a considerable effort to ensure human rights for all. The women of China had been given equality of rights in the political, economic and cultural spheres and in family life, and laws guaranteed their legal situation and social position, honour and personal dignity. The Government had made efforts to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women through legal and administrative means, and was protecting their special interests. The Government had made promotion of gender equality a national policy to promote development in the country, and had a national programme for women which included indicators. The level of school attendance of Chinese girls was over 99 per cent, and women were more than 20 per cent of the representatives in Congress, and held 45 per cent of the jobs. That was an exceptional achievement in a country that was also building socialism.