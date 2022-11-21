Us citizen marrying colombian woman to live within United states of america

hello boys i am a fellow member here. my name is Anthony i am also an american citizen. i have visited Cartagena Colombia 3 x in 2006, 2013 and just has just returned in 2010. we have has just fulfilled the passion for my entire life from inside the Colombia thus unique in my opinion and i desires give the lady towards the united states to call home beside me and get college students.

my personal question is that we was initially considering brand new k1 fiancee charge might be best. Shortly after conversing with my spouse she told you nearly all this lady nearest and dearest informed her it’s best and you can shorter and easier to possess us to get married in the colombia first then bring this lady so you can the usa. in my opinion like that is named the latest k3 visa. are you willing to men excite let me know out of feel what is the finest and you may easiest method for me to do that? i am thought a scheduled appointment with my attorney to help with and also this however, people facts all of you you can expect to promote myself manage become very great. thank you so much men a great deal.

Get a go and you may focus on brand new Fiancee visa

I cannot chat off feel. But In my opinion one going through a good K1 Visa could be best in the end. For people who married the lady during the Colombia I would personally believe you is obligated to brand new Colombian courts should anyone ever rating divorced.

Its not necessary a lawyer. Extremely papers might be carried out by yourself. Best choice is to render here for the good Fiancee visa and observe how it goes. Things transform after anyone come down right here. There are 3 months to figure this aside.You might have to do that soon. The fresh new laws and regulations was changing and you may abruptly it may be repealed, having explanations including fraud an such like.

As to what I know, the K3 charge is somewhat outdated, it’s better where condition to apply for a CR1 charge,

Along with, I might wait to take suggestions out of individuals brings parallels ranging from a woman and you can a dog, and you may thinks that cash and endowment all are that is required so you’re able to complete a wedding,

2) submit an application for girlfriend petition with the consulate from inside the Bogota or somewhere more. You’re going to have to show you recorded taxation over the past 3 years, and you can help the lady economically in the us. Even although you has profit the bank; they still want to see tax something. And outlay cash toward petition to $700 or even more. you should make $20,000 or more annually so they are able agree the job. Nonetheless they you desire scientific or any other paper on her you could potentially create when you look at the Colombia significantly less than the usa. Exploit got 90 days. For people who bring the woman to your All of us and somehow some thing do not exercise that have Ice trump have a tendency to deport this lady from inside the zero date. Bundle very carefully.

3) Along with all seriously the united states getting more pricey. Incase you really have babies, it is extremely Making Friends dating site tough to get-off the us. We made this mistake and you can I’m purchasing they. Colombian men can manage its women. It cheating on the women and you may lady nonetheless remain. Colombian girls follow gringos as they can score a way about pitfall. He’s smart and you may dangerous girls. Learn from the males or you end up being subject to a beneficial Colombian.Follow the fresh new Mexican women, he could be at the least more natural using their human body.Everything you would, it could be better than marrying an excellent All of us lady in which divorce case figure as much as 60%. You do the fresh new mathematics thereon you to.

Also to romaniac. Of course you’ve never old a fairly Latin girl 9 including, ergo, you have no idea what it takes to keep that around.