TS Indefatigable, Anglesey 2 decades later, from the 1960s, absolutely nothing far seemingly have altered

Albert Spavins at the T.S. Indefatigable Mcdougal try a boy in the Indefatigable in the event it try a land-based go camping when you look at the Wales while in the World war ii. A bulk caning was explained.

TS Wellesley Much more about the aforementioned, out of a different sort of witness of the same several months. Caning is actually “done with simply shorts to the, underpants was indeed eliminated”. Absconders have been always caned.

Lydney Weeks Degree Boat Exmouth throughout the 1940s. Temporary mention of the public canings over the bare butt. When the true, this will was in fact up against the legislation.

HMS Conway Life on board the united kingdom studies vessel HMS Conway, which was limited to students proposing to be Provider Navy officials. Multiple sources to corporal abuse, both certified and you will, apparently more prevalent, unofficial.

Several Naval Community, Expressions, Lifestyle and you will Superstitions Reproduction from a booklet manufactured in new 1920s from the a regal Navy Head. Look for around “Brand new Content out-of War” for various records to help you flogging or other punishments.

Very early History of Shaftesbury Homes & Arethusa A naval studies boat for abandoned guys, inaugurated in the 1866

Akbar Studies Boat Another boys’ studies watercraft, but this package ended up being a drifting reformatory, moored off Liverpool, and world of several scandals typically. Specific recommendations to help you caning and you will birching inside well-investigated article from the acknowledged local historian Joan Rimmer.

Lights-out, Zero Speaking: The fresh Abuse Publication Part sixteen out-of an enthusiastic autobiographical guide regarding life with the a good naval knowledge boat to possess boys on 1930s, with plenty of caning (known as “cuts”).

Wellesley: Ken Wright Detailed memory of an old inmate at this naval training vessel in northern-eastern England on the 1950s

Tough punishment during the water in early days of the latest Regal Navy and USN An in no way one hundred% right “Background Place” portion on Coeur d’Alene Force out of Idaho.

Shade of your cat [PDF] Seek out web page 18 associated with the 1987 dilemma of good All of us Navy journal to own a post detailing floggings towards the cat-o’-nine-tails, prior to CP having mariners was abolished from the mid-nineteenth century. The method appears to have already been comparable such as the british Navy.

Flogging about Navy A web page come up with because of the United states Navy Agency Library, including the text message regarding a keen 1840s papers A Plea in Favor out of Keeping Flogging regarding Navy, as well as the real history of your habit doing the abolition when you look at the 1862, one or two modern illustrations, and you may a beneficial bibliography.

Richard Henry Dana, Jr: Advocate off Societal Justice Men who campaigned against flogging when you look at the the us Navy throughout the 1840s.

Naval Discipline — Flogging Unpleasant contemporary descriptions, with example, regarding flogging about 19th-100 years Us Navy. A typical page off a discipline book is additionally found.

Scapegoat of United kingdom Empire? Paper to your South African Armed forces Record Area regarding a 1903 scandal in which more youthful Uk armed forces officers were illicitly penalized by flogging. Look for also such Feb 1903 information things.

Boy Troops Operating Improperly Recollections of Duke away from York’s army university during the Dover (select following facts) on 1950s. In principle just the Commandant could award official CP, which was administered of the Regimental Sergeant-Significant, with the whoever office wall structure is a rack out of canes. Half dozen shots were Middle Eastern dating review given to own powering out, and one of those punishments is actually revealed less than “The nice Stay away from”. At fault had to remove their clothing away from his shorts and you may happened twisting more a large oak table, what is going on noticed from the scientific administrator. Quicker theoretically, as the discussed less than “A darker Front side”, there’s at least one housemaster who achieved nighttime caning instruction within his personal home, and another professor exactly who caned an entire football team to have losing a casino game.