Toph had an informal connection with The brand new Duke

Suki, Sokka, and you will Toph traveled so you can Wulong Tree, in which Aang got merely beaten Ozai. Sokka and Toph each formulated nicknames getting Ozai such “Loss Lord” and you can “Phoenix King of going their ass whooped”, correspondingly. Suki experimented with this lady hands at the game but could only already been with “Queen of one’s guys who don’t win?” Toph dismissively answered, “Log off the latest nicknames so you’re able to you, honey”. [17]

Tenzin

Toph are always Tenzin when he spent my youth, even though she nevertheless observed a zero-nonsense feelings to the your when she was towards cops team. Shortly after the guy decided to go to apprehend certain vandals exactly who broken airbending doorways toward Heavens Forehead Area, she used it once the a chance to define he should features claimed the crime as opposed to taking the issues on their very own hands. Although not, she was blogs so that Tenzin out-of with just a caution. [40]

The latest Duke

The 2 found if you find yourself Aang had been involuntary out of Azula’s attack. [32] If staff regarding a fire Nation watercraft ambushed him or her soon once Aang’s waking, The fresh Duke acted given that Toph’s seeing-eyes publication in order that she you are going to flames boulders at the motorboat correctly. [41] This new Duke given Toph his head protection where she vomited whenever she turned into seasick out-of driving for the an excellent submarine into the attack of the Flame Country. [42] From the Western Heavens Temple, The newest Duke recommended looking Toph once she vanished from the classification abreast of the woman ending up in Zuko. [43] These people were split up whenever Azula assaulted the new temple. [44] At the conclusion of the fresh new Hundred year Conflict, it reunited the spot where the Duke hugged the lady, no matter if Toph seemed to believe it that have many surprise. Afterwards they were sitting close to one another, The latest Duke towards Pipsqueak’s shoulders and you may Toph towards Big Bad Hippo’s arms. Although not, there isn’t any indication she notion of him romantically in every means. [17]

Toph was https://www.datingranking.net/de/strapon-dating-de/ alone throughout the class, other than Appa, just who failed to dismiss Zuko straight away once he expressed his want to get in on the team, scolding Aang, Katara and you may Sokka a while later getting permitting their damage emotions affect its wisdom. She also ran in terms of so you can shout “I am begin to ponder who is truly the blind you to definitely to right here!” and you can violent storm from. She has also been a beneficial realist, citing that, along with Zuko, there is certainly no body else whom you will train Aang firebending, stressing brand new prince’s benefits. In the evening, she covertly visited Zuko from the his campsite; Zuko, if in case it was an adversary otherwise an untamed beast, happen to burned the lady legs. It, yet not, did not discourage this lady from recognizing him and you will shortly after he defended the group out-of Combustion Man, she assist your signup him or her beneath the pretext it do bring the woman enough chances to come back during the him having burning the lady feet. [43]

Instead of Sokka and you may Katara, Toph provided advice in order to Zuko when his firebending became weaker, by the indicating which he relearn firebending right from the original supply. [7]

When Aang disappeared ahead of the arrival off Sozin’s Comet, Toph got Zuko’s arm and you can insisted that she sign-up your during their search for Aang, claiming it absolutely was the woman change to own a “life-altering travel” having him; Zuko blushed during the abrupt work. Toph took that it profession excursion given that this lady chance to tell him on the her life-story along with her dilemmas at your home, in hopes having a great “life-changing” experience through setting up to help you the girl friend; although not, far to help you Toph’s chagrin, Zuko brushed the lady out-of in addition to he may versus harming their thoughts, when he are much more focused on searching for Aang. [6] Despite this, Toph and you can Zuko nonetheless stayed friends after the stop of the war; they certainly were present in Ba Play Se on Iroh’s tea shop the remainder of the latest group. [17]