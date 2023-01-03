Tom Cruise is actually selected since the People’s 1990 “sexiest guy live

1990: Tom Cruise

” He or she is shown right here that have Michelle Pfeiffer during the 47th Annual Wonderful Community Awards within the Beverly Hills, Calif., Jan. 21, 1990.

1991: Patrick Swayze

Patrick Swayze, 1991’s “sexiest son live,” is revealed here having musician Mariah Carey with the selection of Saturday-night Live while in the rehearsal Thursday, Oct. twenty-five, 1990.

1992: Nick Nolte

Nick Nolte is actually chosen as the 1992’s “sexiest guy live” of the Some one journal. He or she is revealed here withThandie Newton, remaining and Greta Scacchi, next remaining, in the festival Castle when you look at the Cannes, French Riviera on Saturday Will get 20, 1995.

1993: Richard Gere and you will Cindy Crawford

Individuals journal altered it from inside the 1993 and you can awarded good “hottest few alive” in lieu of “sexiest boy alive.” The fresh prize went escort Rockford along to Richard Gere and you can Cindy Crawford, who’re found right here because they enter Lincoln Cardiovascular system inside This new York may dos, 1994 into 1994 Humanitarian Honor out of T.J. Martell Basis having Leukemia, Cancers, and Supporting Search.

1994: Keanu Reeves

Someone journal originally don’t choose a beneficial “sexiest man alive” within the 2004. not, new mag retroactively awarded the newest honor to help you Keanu Reeves into the 2015.

1995: Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is actually called 1995’s “sexiest kid alive” from the Somebody magazine. He or she is revealed here to your honor the guy obtained for ideal efficiency because of the an actor inside a supportive part during the a motion picture to possess “several Monkeys” at Golden Community Honors, Week-end, The month of january. 21, 1996.

1996: Denzel Arizona

Academy Prize-successful actor Denzel Washington humor as he observe several Harvard College students spoof a scene from 1 from his video clips Tuesday, ed People magazine’s “hottest child alive” for the 12 months.

1997: George Clooney

George Clooney and spouse Celine Balitran are cheered by audience while they arrive at the nation premier off “Batman & Robin,” Thursday, Summer several, 1997. Clooney is chose as the Somebody magazine’s “sexiest child alive” you to definitely year. He received the latest prize to have an extra amount of time in 2009.

1998: Harrison Ford

“Six Months, Eight Night” a-listers Anne Heche and you can Harrison Ford pose along with her in the premiere of one’s flick, Friday, June 8, 1998, on the Westwood element of La. Harrison is actually picked because “hottest man real time” by the Someone magazine to possess 1998.

1999: Richard Gere

Star Richard Gere shows his hand towards the crowd once placing her or him into the damp concrete Monday, July 26, 1999 in front of the Mann’s Chinese Theatre from the Movie industry element of La. The celebrity of “Fairly Woman,” “A police and you can a gentleman,” and you will “American Gigolo” was picked once the 1999’s “hottest guy live” by the People mag. It absolutely was their 2nd go out receiving new award.

2000: Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and you will Brad Pitt come to the newest 52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Honours during the La, Week-end, . Pitt try chose once the that year’s “sexiest boy live” because of the Someone journal.

2001: Pierce Brosnan

Actor Penetrate Brosnan speaks during the a press conference Thursday, , from inside the Santa Monica, Calif. Brosnan was picked given that Mans “sexiest son real time” to own 2001.

2002: Ben Affleck

Star Ben Affleck, remaining, is entered because of the his co-superstar on movie “The sum of Every Fears” Bridget Moynahan as they perspective to possess professional photographers immediately after arriving at the MTV Motion picture Prizes inside the La, Saturday, . Affleck was selected since Mans “hottest boy alive” to possess 2002.

2003: Johnny Depp

Actor Johnny Depp poses for a portrait ed Man’s “sexiest child live” to own 2003. He’d after have the prize for the second amount of time in 2009.

2004: Jude Laws

Uk actor Jude Rules, selected for best star during the a crisis to have their work with “Cooler Hill,” comes on 61st Yearly Golden World Awards toward Sunday, ed People’s “hottest kid real time” getting 2004.