Title itself is also personal and are motivated from the keyword “Hawa” which means that “love” within the Arabic

82% off participants said that have a spiritual relationship within the a relationship is important to her or him

53% regarding gay hookup las vegas respondents said he’s experienced difficulty finding love within their believe

84% said you should see someone having a discussed faith

80% off Muslims said they will imagine

61% said they would extremely unlikely believe marrying outside their believe

56% said they’d almost certainly

62% create think thinking of moving an alternative element of Canada and 44% would envision moving beyond Canada into perfect matches

“We all know exactly how tricky it is to locate a romantic companion and that is next increased for Muslims during the low-Muslim places,” told you Shaymaa Ali , co-maker and you can Lead regarding Public relations, Hawaya. “We have been happy the Muslim people possess passionately welcomed it unorthodox and you may modern approach to relationship therefore aspire to enjoy many others achievement tales inside Canada and you can global.”

Hawaya try centered during the 2017 from the Sameh Saleh , whom created the newest app to assist their aunt experience an effective lovely, comfy and you may safer trip into wedding. Immediately after, Saleh inserted forces which have co-creators Shaymaa Ali , Tamer Saleh and you may Aly Khaled , to amplify the platform. From the time, Hawaya is continuing to grow into the popularity, facilitating thousands of marriages.

Hawaya uses a technical, safe, culturally acknowledged method, and you can is actually situated noting sisters, cousins, and you can family members, and the founders’ cumulative private enjoy with relationships.

The newest programs relationships algorithm was designed with the help of an effective cluster out-of psychologists, where the users’ choices was analyzed to take her or him compatible matches. Hawaya in addition to focuses primarily on the privacy and you can security of its users. Whenever registering, they authenticates brand new professionals having fun with good ‘selfie verification’ system you to works together a very set-up technological infrastructure to get rid of new manufacturing off phony users. The software now offers females profiles the option of 1st displaying character pictures out of focus. There is a safety mode “Guardian”, that allows users to cover a dependable individual, particularly a buddy or partner, about correspondence to get to know the fits.

Hawaya also offers beneficial products to help you support a very productive conversation – interesting icebreakers, and you can customised dialogue beginners. Various other unique ability of your app ‘s the “Personal Setting”, to possess whenever profiles have decided which they would like to feel personal. It disables any lingering discussions for profiles.

Hawaya is available free of charge on the AppStore on Apple devices and Yahoo Play Shop on Android devices. For more information, visit hawaya

About it surveyThese will be the conclusions out of a survey commissioned from the Hawaya regarding ple of just one,003 Muslim Canadians aged 18 to help you fifty who will be people in brand new Angus Reid Community forum and you may mate communities. The new questionnaire are used from inside the English and French.

About HawayaHawaya is an effective Cairo -established application one ways cellular dating in accordance for local life and you can countries. This new app try centered during the eh Saleh , Shaymaa Ali , Tamer Saleh, and you will Aly Khaled — which planned to have fun with tech to enhance the fresh relationship process in a typically approved trends. Hawaya features quickly person from inside the prominence and you will triggerred many marriage ceremonies inside Egypt and you may internationally. These days it is obtainable in Canada , France , Germany , Poultry , Saudi Arabia , Joined Arab Emirates , Kuwait , Egypt , Indonesia , Malaysia and you will Singapore .