Title is also romantic and you will try determined of the keyword “Hawa” and thus “love” into the Arabic

82% from participants told you with a religious relationship in the a love are crucial that you them

53% of respondents said he’s got educated problem searching for love in their faith

84% said it is critical to look for anybody which have a contributed trust

80% off Muslims told you they might consider

61% said they would extremely unlikely believe marrying external their believe

56% said they’d almost certainly

62% would thought transferring to yet another section of Canada and forty-two% would imagine moving away from Canada with the prime suits

“We all know just how challenging it’s to obtain an enchanting mate that will be further increased having Muslims from inside the non-Muslim places,” said Shaymaa Ali , co-creator and you may Lead out of Pr, Hawaya. “We are delighted that Muslim community features passionately welcomed so it unorthodox and modern approach to matchmaking and we also desire to enjoy numerous achievements tales in the Canada and you can in the world.”

Hawaya is built inside 2017 of the Sameh Saleh , which designed the brand new application to greatly help his aunt undergo good charming, safe and safe trip towards the relationships. After, Saleh entered pushes with co-creators Shaymaa Ali , Tamer Saleh and Aly Khaled , to help you amplify the working platform. Since that time, Hawaya has grown when you look at the popularity, assisting hundreds of marriage ceremonies.

Hawaya spends a technological, secure, culturally accepted means, and you can was centered noting sisters, cousins, and you can household members, additionally the founders’ cumulative private experiences that have relationship.

The software dating algorithm try constructed with the assistance of an excellent class out of psychologists, where the users’ choices are examined to carry them appropriate fits. Hawaya including centers around the fresh confidentiality and you may safeguards of the participants. Whenever joining, they authenticates all new users having fun with good ‘selfie verification’ program you to definitely works together an incredibly developed technological system to cease the brand new design from phony pages. New application now offers female profiles a choice of initially exhibiting reputation photos out of focus. There is a security means “Guardian”, which enables profiles to help you include a trusted individual, particularly a pal otherwise family member, throughout the communication while getting knowing its match.

Hawaya has helpful devices so you’re able to support a more fruitful conversation – entertaining icebreakers, and you will personalised discussion beginners. Another novel element of the app is the “Personal Form”, having when profiles have decided that they desires to end up being exclusive. This disables every other constant discussions both for users.

Hawaya is available free of charge on the AppStore on Apple devices and Yahoo Gamble Store on Android devices. For more information, visit hawaya

About it surveyThese certainly are the conclusions away from a study accredited by the Hawaya from ple of just one,003 Muslim Canadians old 18 so you’re able to fifty that happen to be people in the new Angus Reid Message board and you will mate systems. Brand new survey was presented in the English and you can French.

On the HawayaHawaya was a Cairo -established app one approaches mobile dating in accordance for regional life and you will countries. Brand new app is oriented inside eh Saleh , Shaymaa Ali , Tamer Saleh, and you may Aly Khaled — who desired to use tech to compliment brand new relationship procedure for the a traditionally acknowledged trends. Hawaya provides rapidly sex for the popularity and triggerred a huge number of marriage ceremonies for the Egypt and you may internationally. These days it is available in Canada , what hookup app black girls use in atlanta ga France , Germany , Poultry , Saudi Arabia , Joined Arab Emirates , Kuwait , Egypt , Indonesia , Malaysia and you can Singapore .