This offer is only valid at Texas Hold’em cash tables

If you take aces full of kings or better to showdown and lose, then you can get a Bad Beat Bonus of 100x the big blind up to a maximum of $1,000. To qualify, both pocket cards must be used to form both the winning and losing hand, you must go to showdown, and at least three people must have been dealt into the hand. There’s no rollover or other conditions attached to the complimentary $1,000 payment!

Royal Flush Bonus

A royal flush is the biggest hand in poker, and Ignition will help you celebrate whenever you get one by issuing you a playthrough-free credit of 50 big blinds. To receive this payout, you must win the hand, and three or more players must have received cards in the hand. The Royal Flush Bonus is only valid for Texas Hold’em ring games, and the maximum reward is capped at $200.

Miles to Tickets

Those Ignition Miles that you get for playing on the green felt aren’t just for bonus clearing. You can trade them in for tournament entries directly from within the poker client. While the value you get from doing so isn’t anything to write home about, it does provide a nice little boost to your fortunes. Casino bonuses (with a 10x wagering requirement) are also available to purchase with your Miles.

Bitcoin-Exclusive Membership

Ignition Poker is one of the biggest supporters of crypto-currency in the online gaming industry, and it has proven its commitment to instant withdrawal casinos canada digital currency by giving you the option to upgrade to a Bitcoin-Exclusive Membership. If you decide to take advantage of this opportunity, then you will only be able to deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin and vouchers going forward. This, however, isn’t much of a drawback if you already intend to use BTC for your transactions, and by becoming a Bitcoin-Exclusive Member, you will derive certain benefits that are not otherwise available.

For starters, the normal 25% up to $1,000 Bitcoin casino reload bonus increases to 50% up to $1,000, and you can claim this higher-percentage bonus once per week. Unfortunately, it cannot be used in the poker room, only in the casino, but it comes with a pretty low 15x rollover.

Then, as long as your deposit is a minimum of $30, you will also get 25 free spins, 15,000 Reward Miles (worth $5.50 in the rewards store), and a $10 + $1 poker tournament ticket. You can take advantage of this offer week after week. The free spins rotate between A Night With Cleo, 777 Deluxe, Caesar’s Victory, and Fairy Wins. There is no playthrough attached to the free spins, but you can only withdraw maximum winnings of $100 from them.

Weekly Bitcoin Depositor’s Freeroll – $2,500

Whether or not you have elected to upgrade to a Bitcoin Exclusive Membership, you can participate in a free poker tournament every week that you make a BTC deposit. Whenever you deposit at least $20 worth of crypto Friday through Thursday, you’ll receive a freeroll ticket good for that Sunday.

The freeroll comes with a prize pool of $2,500, and the number of entrants is capped at 7,000. Actually, we suspect that many qualifying individuals fail to register, and of those who do remember to sign up for the tournament, a goodly fraction of them forget to actually take their seats when the time comes. Thus, there should be plenty of extra value to be had here.

Poker System Compatibility

Ignition Poker provides downloadable software for both Windows and Mac operating systems. That’s not all – there’s also a responsive mobile client that works with iPads, iPhones, Android devices, BlackBerries, and really any modern computing platform that has an up-to-date web browser and internet access. All the games from the normal desktop software are listed in the mobile poker room.