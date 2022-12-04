This new tree is being littered with a wicked environmentally friendly dragon named Chuth

Elf Personal computers

Chuth: Green Dragon, raiding settlements regarding Misty Tree in the Increase occurrence cuatro.

: Elf characters elizabeth about Misty Tree, as it’s appeared inside Occurrence 4 off Increase of Tiamat. Queen Melandrach laws they (and he suits brand new Council regarding Waterdeep inside Go up). The latest Queen provides a couple sons, Alagarthas and you may Neronvain (who’s gone lost). Roguish brands may prefer to worship Fenmarel Mestarine, elven jesus of outcasts. There can be a small shrine so you’re able to Fenmarel into the Episode cuatro, plus one off my members understood it goodness is made for his character.

Darkhold : If you look on the map of the region on page 4 of Hoard, you’ll see a place called Darkhold. It’s way down on the bottom right, very close to the Well of Dragons (home of the cult and the location of the finale in Rise of Tiamat). Darkhold is a castle owned by the Zhentarim. If you have any characters in your campaign in the Zhentarim faction, it would make sense for them to know abut Darkhold or even come from there. Seeing how close this place is to the Well of Dragons, there’s a good chance your Zhentarim PCs might go there.

On page 9 of your Go up out of Tiamat, it’s mentioned that the fresh new bluish wyrmspeaker is called Galvan. The fresh new Pcs is going to run for the virtually any wyrmspeaker inside storyline, although not Galvan. It’s weird while there is ways regarding your and there’s a tiny wizards article on your.

Basically that which you enjoys is an enthusiastic NPC to https://datingranking.net/nl/localmilfselfies-overzicht/ use not you like! Perhaps you you certainly will hook him to Lennithon. Or perhaps they can harass your own Pcs periodically as a repeated villain on murder effort. Bring him some spells and you will super powers and you are clearly best that you wade.

Be mindful : The main issue that people seem to have with this episode is that it is too deadly. As written, your players go through a lot of battles with theoretically no rest time. A long rest is out of the question, as this whole thing takes place over a single evening. I’d suggest having the PCs save some clerics of Chauntea (or whatever god you like) among the rescued, who can use their healing magic on the heroes. Also, place some healing potions where it makes sense.

The Bluish Dragon Stumble on are Problematic : In the battle with Lennithon the blue dragon, many DMs placed a ballista on the wall for the PCs to use to fire on Lennithon. This helps give the PCs incentive to actually engage the dragon. Otherwise they may feel (rightly) that they have no chance against it and will not even try to engage it.

Lennithon seems once more in the Xonthal’s tower inside the Rise out-of Tiamat, thus notice any unique marks or times that exists. Brand new dragon is search payback later on when the a computer propels it throughout the eyes.

The fresh Duel : In the duel with the half-dragon Langdedrosa, it is not important if the PC wins and kills him. The half-dragon appears again in Episode 3 simply as a monster in a room.

Seem to he could be attached to the yellow wizards

That said, this is exactly an extremely hard challenge. Hoard co-copywriter Steve Winter season keeps fundamentally mentioned that the point of it come upon is actually for the computer to get rid of also to getting ashamed and so the participants it really is dislike the fresh cult. Consider carefully your users before you choose to perform so it. I recently skipped they. If you do work at they, you are able to warn their Pcs as they dimensions him up that he seems very difficult and maybe unbeatable in order for they understand moving in one to beat is probable. You are able to want to consider which have Langdedrosa supplying the Pc a mark – a long-term memento of its fateful encounter.