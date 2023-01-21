This lady complete name is Adaeze Stephanie Chinenye Igwe

Adaeze Igwe-Yobo – 2008

This woman is a native regarding Anambra state and came to be on 14th April 1990, today 25 years Bumble vs OkCupid 2021 old. She contested to possess and acquired the fresh new 2008 MBGN in the decades from 18. You to same seasons, while in the her reign, she founded a foundation Base, The new Adaeze Igwe Foundation, that’s concerned with creating Supports and you may Breast cancer Feeling, as well as have increasing finance to own tackling other equivalent deadly illness such as for instance since the malaria and tuberculosis. Adaeze was a regular Nigerian women who is extremely gifted and you can in fact put the woman options as the MBGN in order to showcase they. Adaeze was an effective stepdaughter so you’re able to former sports user John Fashanu, that is hitched so you can her mother.

This year, Adaeze got partnered on the common Nigerian Activities superstar, Joseph Yobo from inside the a good midnight service kept in Jos just after an effective short term courtship. He is currently blessed with a couple good looking sons. In 2011, Adaeze Yobo try ranked ninety-five in the a summary of 101 Sexiest Basketball Wives and you will Girlfriends, once the written by Bleacher Statement. Inside 2014, she try detailed as 4th Most incredible African Jock girlfriend.

Magnificence Chukwu-Umunna – 2009

Magnificence Chukwu, today Glory Umunna try the fresh top wearer for the 2009 MBGN. This woman is registered to be one of many earliest women so you’re able to features won the MBGN, which have contested and claimed in the period of 24. Fame was an indigenous out-of Ohafia for the Abia state. She got , and are blessed with a baby girl.

Fiona Amuzie – 2010

Miss Plateau State, Amuzie Aforma Fiona are the latest lucky one out of more than 30 other participants to help you winnings regarding the MBGN this year. Once her leadership as the utmost Stunning Lady in the united states, she founded a foundation basis, Fiona Amuzie Organization up against Trafficking within the People and you will Kid Work, designed to interact fighting this new scourge off trafficking into the people. She including enlisted having a course from inside the Therapy from the Coventry College or university, London area.

Sylvia Ndukaku – 2011

Representing Taraba condition, Sylvia Ndukaku emerged the brand new champ regarding the 2011 MBGN pageantry. She comes from Anambra. That year’s MBGN contest and her emergence while the champ are a highly questionable that. Indeed, the big conflict borders towards ‘unpardonable and air-taking’ ‘errors and you can bombs’ which were put-out because of the contestants inside the race, in the identity regarding talking the English vocabulary. Accounts especially get it if Sylvia, the newest crowned queen, are questioned exactly how she is impact having obtained about tournament, the girl effect was: “I’m enjoyable and contentment”. In spite of the problems off of many Nigerians against the lady visible poor English Code sentence design experiences, absolutely nothing try complete whatsoever and you will she is actually crowned.

She together with depicted Nigeria from the 2011 Skip World competition and this was held in the London area after that year. The woman prize then integrated an innovative new Hyundai vehicles and you can a 3 million Naira dollars award. Sylvia plus won the newest MBGN 2011 Finest Traditional Costume outfit award. Sylvia Ndukaku try a superstar design.

Isabella Ayuk – 2012

Isabella Ayuk are crowned Most incredible Lady during the Nigeria inside good service held at best West Hotel when you look at the Benin City in the . Her head system try Typhoid Sense from inside the thoughts regarding this lady sister just who died of your disease. Isabella try regarding Get across River county in fact it is new 20th away from twenty-four pupils produced for the a beneficial polygamous family members. Prior to the woman contribution from the MBGN 2012 race, she was a vintage-big date contestant that has been trained in this past and 2010 versions, together with Miss Nigeria 2004, Skip Southern-Southern area 2007, and you will Miss Internationally Nigeria 2009. There was a controversy one to she falsified their years to join on competition, one she had been in her own thirties after that. She failed to show Nigeria on Skip Business but is actually changed by MBGN 2012 athlete-up Damiete Charles-Granville.