They still proceeded having intercourse

If you find yourself providing Alex investigation to own their intern exam, Ava remembered the girl dad’s deal with. Alex are excited, but Ava lessened it, claiming it was nothing. Alex visited Derek and expected your to perform evaluation. Whenever Alex tried to work with this new assessment, Ava refused to work. Then he figured out one their memory got get back and you may she was lying in order to your about it. She said she was a student in an unhappy wedding having an excellent child. She are distressed given that he hadn’t visited come across this lady while she are missing. She afterwards told Alex you to definitely the woman name was Rebecca Pope. (“Comparison step 1-2-3”)

Heading Household [ ]

Rebecca’s spouse, Jeff, stumbled on a healthcare facility to get the woman. Rebecca are removed because of the every her medical professionals commit household and their infant try discharged. But not, she told Alex to provide her an explanation to keep. The guy remaining immediately following claiming she is always to stay with Jeff. Once the guy returned, with changed his mind, she got leftover with her partner. (“Did not We Almost Obtain it Every?”)

Return to Seattle [ ]

Rebecca returned to Seattle observe Alex into the Halloween party. She said the only thing she’d planned to be having Halloween is Ava. The guy kissed their significantly. https://datingranking.net/american-dating/ They went along to an in-name area, in which Rebecca said that she is actually distressed one to Alex hadn’t already been on her behalf. After ward, Alex are paged away. When he came back, Rebecca try moved, but got remaining an article of her attire. (“Haunt Your Every day”)

Rebecca came back once again and you will Alex let her slip into the gallery to watch a businesses, even though it is actually up against the rules. When Lexie came in and sat down near to her, Rebecca told Lexie just who she try. (“Crash Towards Me, Area step 1”)

Draw after saw the girl truth be told there and you can damaged Alex. Alex got frozen to have each week over it. He informed Rebecca which he sensed she was just to tackle top-following to Seattle. (“Crash Towards Me, Region 2”)

Rebecca returned once again, saying she is actually expecting. Alex asked the lady if the she is actually staying they otherwise that have an enthusiastic abortion after which remaining out of the blue. She went down towards the medical center, where in actuality the performed a maternity try. Alex afterwards came back and you will set their give for her belly, not knowing your maternity test got get back bad. (“Little bit of My personal Center”)

Alex had the second jobs within Emerald Town Pub manageable to assist him save up money thus the guy and Rebecca you will definitely rating an area along with her.

Rebecca arrived to a healthcare facility wanting to get a consult out-of Draw Sloan. Izzie found the woman and you can shared with her your maternity try got become negative, however, Rebecca failed to believe her. On talk to Mark, she told you she need a separate system whilst didn’t match see your face he made her. He said the guy wouldn’t efforts once the she said she was expecting. Draw informed Izzie they’ve been considering Intense Be concerned Disease down seriously to their face reconstruction. The guy told Izzie to make it clear so you’re able to her one to she wasn’t pregnant and then have her an effective psych consult. Izzie performed an enthusiastic ultrasound and you may showed Rebecca that there was little in her own uterus. Rebecca up coming believe she got destroyed the child, even with becoming advised she never ever try pregnant. In lieu of obtaining the psych consult, Alex produced their domestic therefore he may take care of the girl. (“Losing My personal Brain”)

Alex continued to handle Rebecca, giving her and you can bathing their if you’re she stayed from inside the an almost catatonic county. Later on, when he leftover this lady untreated with a knife to respond to an excellent call, she slit this lady arms. (“Versatility, Area step one”)