The woman is which have a partnership having Brittany S

Santana Diabla Lopez are a pure-blood witch. She began likely to Hogwarts College or university from Witchcraft and you can Wizardry inside the 1990 and you can try arranged toward Slytherin House.

Penetrate. She’s come the brand new Beater of the Slytherin Quidditch class due to the fact their 3rd year. She are a member of The fresh Guidelines and you can Hudbar’s Armed forces.

Hogwarts many years (1990-current)

Santana are sorted for the Slytherin throughout the the woman first 12 months at the Hogwarts. This lady has been able to complete the earliest several years without a lot of occurrences. She come matchmaking Brittany S. Pierce in her own fourth-year.

Identification and faculties

Santana, instance Quinn, could have been primarily proven to be one thing from a beneficial cheerleading label. Brief to pass view, and insult and also bully others. She viewpoints the girl bitchy choices given that sincerity. Santana seems to pick not a problem flaunting this lady just right the latest personal steps that is Highschool l or even be promiscuous to remain over the top. Early in show, she acts a lot more like a great sidekick so you’re able to Quinn, adopting the the lady sales and usually allowing her do-all brand new speaking. So it changes when Quinn try knocked off the Cheerios because of the Sue on account of carrying a child, for this reason and also make Santana your face cheerleader.

Santana in addition to reveals unexpected signs of generosity, constantly towards Contentment Club immediately following good performance or perhaps in the woman relationships with Brittany. Deep down Santana is faster concieted than she seems to be. She has acknowledge you to she wants staying in Contentment Pub, and this is the best section of their day. She pursue upwards so it confession having rules that in case some body asks, he could be to say that she hates they, showing you to definitely she cares a lot from the the woman picture. Santana is a much better individual due to Pleasure, she actively acknowledges in order to loathing the people regarding bar before signing up for, the good news is viewpoints them as the the woman equals, nearest relatives, plus takes into account them the lady friends (which she is very defensive off). Now she is a lot more caring and you may caring for the someone else, such as, relaxing Rachel, the girl previous enemy when Rachel got her pregnancy frighten. However, she will rise above the crowd given that an antagonist on account https://datingranking.net/de/netz/ of their suggest streak that is primarily showed regarding reveal.

She is most mental at the times for ridiculous grounds (shedding tanning rights or missing the brand new Breadstix passes), and is often comforted from the Brittany. Santana becomes jealous quite easily, specially when it questions her intimate partners. This lady has presented aggression into the Rachel, Quinn, Mercedes, Lauren, Artie, Rory and you will Sam if they are seen to be from inside the a experience of Puck or Brittany. It is rather likely that she performs this due to the fact the woman is merely alone, that’s the reason she wants to present the lady picture and character.

Santana is even considered to be manipulative and you can convincing. Eg, whenever Brittany selected Artie more than this lady she lied to Brittany about cheating thus she and you will Brittany you are going to consistently intimate. Santana attempts to score exactly what she wishes courtesy scheming, constantly and also make arrangements who does has actually contributes to this lady favor, but most moments it backfires. For example, Inside Born In that way, she generated a decide to get more ballots to have Prom King filled with: Using Karofsky’s sexually so you’re able to blackmail your in order to are the lady ‘Beard’ and you may to get rid of are an excellent bully therefore she gets Kurt to enroll enter McKinley. Yet not, Kurt ended up winning the top.

Santana is regarded as the most perceptive profile to the let you know. she is always discovering anyone else gifts just by observing. By way of example, when she revealed Quinn are cheating on the Sam having Finn by just seeing the changes, short alterations in Quinn and Finn’s choices. She spends it capability to the girl virtue. When it comes to relationships and you will intimate dating she takes her or him really seriously. While individuals attempts to hurt people she cares for she gets very protective, advice along with confronting Sebastian and the Warblers, by yourself, as he slushied Blaine resulting in Blaine having eyes operations.