The team include: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai

TXT (?????????), called Tomorrow X With her, was a great 5-user kid class designed because of the Success Audio (part of HYBE Brands)

Stage Name: Soobin (??) Delivery Identity: Choi Soo Bin (???) English Label: Steve Choi Position: Leader Birthday: Zodiac Indication: Sagittarius Chinese Zodiac: Dragon Height: 185 cm (6’1?) Weight: 67 kilogram (147 weight) Blood type: Good MBTI Variety of: ISFP-An agent Emoticon: ?? Nationality: Korean Spotify Playlist: TXT: SOOBIN

– Soobin are the second member to-be revealed towards . – Their member animal are a praying Mantis. (Wondering Flim) – His associate flower was an enthusiastic Anemone. (Questioning Rose) – At the conclusion of his Wanting to know Film, this new morse password translates to “Tomorrow”. – His fandom name’s “Soobrangdan” or “Soobders”. – Family: Dad, mom, an adult sis (6 many years elderly), and you can an adult sister (10 years older). – Hobbies: Discovering and you may enjoying audio. – Soobin has dimples. – Soobin’s nicknames out of Kmedia are: ‘Bashful Flower Child/Flower Boy’, ‘Absolute and Clear visual’, ‘Flower-Designed Sunshine’, ‘Rose Prince’. – Soobin can also be endure far from losing weight, he likes bread. (Area Website) – Soobin actually a fussy eater, but the guy can not just take spicy eating really. (Area Site) – Recently, their favourite meals is tteokbokki. (“To accomplish” Ep. 61) – The guy enjoys frozen dessert and you can bingsu. – Soobin winks and when one of is own users and his awesome vision fulfill. (First Reveal) – He has a dog called Sean and you will adopted a great hedgehog, Odi (April dos) – Soobin are bashful to those he first matches. (Area Webpages) – He could be brand new tallest identified idol/trainee around BigHit. – Admirers say he turns out ASTRO‘s Sanha and BTOB‘s Minhyuk. – He cannot alive instead sweet almond milk and has said however be happy to found they to possess their birthday celebration any time. – He could be the “spelling police” since he could be constantly correcting his loved ones spelling mistakes. – Soobin reads plenty of life-enabling courses. (Speak X Now Ep.1) – Yeonjun claims Soobin is in charge of strength from the category. (Cam X Now Ep.1) – His footwear size is 280mm. – His favourite fruit are mangosteen. – A long time back, Soobin used to dance which have 14U‘s Gyeongtae. – His favourite animal are raccoon. (Spotify K-Pop Quiz) – Soobin observes themselves just like the a bunny. (Fansign 150319) – Their favourite tone are sky blue and you will red. (Fansign 150319) – Soobin’s favourite motion picture try “Avengers: Infinity War“. (Fansign 150319) – During the his house, his loved ones phone calls him ‘turtle’. (Fansign 150319) – He or she is a big lover out of BTS‘ Jin. – He had been an enthusiastic MC on Songs Bank near to Oh My personal Woman‘s Arin. Show far more Soobin fun issues…

Soobin Things: – Soobin is actually from Sangnok-gu, Ansan, Gyeonggi-carry out, Southern area Korea

Phase Title: Yeone: Daniel Choi Reputation: – Birthday: September 13th, 1999 Zodiac Sign: Virgo Chinese Zodiac: Hare/Rabbit Height: 181.5 cm (5’11”) Weight: 62 kg (136 pounds) Blood type: Good MBTI Type of: ENFP Member Emoticon: ?? Nationality: Korean Spotify Playlist: TXT: YEON: yawnzzn

Yeonjun Things: – He had been produced in Seoul, but spent their middle and you will high school days during the Seongnam, Southern Korea. – Yeonjun was the 1st member is shown for the . – His representative creature try good pupae. (Wanting to know Film) – His user flower was good Tulip. (Curious Movie) – At the conclusion of his Matter Fim, the fresh morse password translates to “Promise”. – Their fandom name’s “Moawajily: Father, mom. – Their individuality was his monolids. (Introduction showcase) – Hobbies: Moving, skating, dinner. (Debut program) – Their addition films exceeded 1 million feedback in the first twenty four hours. – He did a professional for an effective ramen brand name. – Yeojun rated initially to your dance, hip hop and you will vocals when he are an effective trainee. – Yeonjun talks English. – Their favorite good fresh fruit try oranges and you will bananas. – Yeonjun ‘s the bogus maknae. – Yeonjun created the TXT give signal/motion. (Soompi) – Yeonjun said he has got started an effective trainee for 5 many years. – Admirers got envision Yeonjun are a back-up performer for BTS‘ V‘s ‘Singularity‘ real time degree and you will MV, but he has just launched that he wasn’t. – He as well as searched on San Age and you will Rainia‘s ‘A good Midsummer Night of Sweetness‘ into MMA 2014. – He or she is new eldest member of the group. – He has an ear canal-sharp. – He or she is a former CUBE Amusement trainee. – His favourite animals is actually Welsh Corgi pet and you can pandas. (Spotify K-Pop music Test) – Yeonjun was a fashionista. (Talk X Today Ep.1) – Yeones. (Talk X Today Ep.1) – Yeonjun try wider-shouldered. (Cam X Now Ep.1) – Yeone given by participants: “Yeonttomeok” (meaning he continues to eat once again). (Chat X Today Ep.3) – Yeonjun wants J Cole. (Talk X Today Ep.3) – Yeonjun enjoys the film “New Intern”. (Fansign 150319) – Yeonjun lived-in brand new You.S for 2 decades because the he was 9 years old. (Fansign 150319) – Yeonerica. (Speak X Now Ep.2) – As he lived in The usa, the guy lived in San Jose, Ca. (Idol Space) – Yeonjun enjoys soju, beer and you may a combination of both. (Fansign 150319) – The guy loves Americano. (“To-do” Ep. 61) – The guy has just had wanting fashion. (“Accomplish” Ep. 61) – Their favorite tone was yellow (Fansign 150319) and you may blue. (Spotify K-Pop Quiz) – Yeonjun’s Greatest Kind of: According to him their finest form of is the admirers. (Fansign 150319) Inform you much more Yeonjun fun activities…