The person floors of your triplex can be put on the rent ?

Inside my most recent tower there has to be atleast more than 100 apartments so rationally builder is to apportion this charge around the the flats instead of course, if there can be one flat merely

How can i apply for tax returns and you will what data manage I wanted regarding builder having my personal an element of the compelted triplex.,while i rent it and declare my personal taxation for this ?

Hello. If for the a https://datingranking.net/escort-directory/chesapeake/ township package , all the triplex has a great seperate manager and you will told you triplex strengthening was over,but the whole investment is not complete.

Hello Srikanth, I am currently residing in Bengaluru. I’m to shop for a flat right here whoever OC is awaited however folks are living in the newest neighborhood. You can find complete 5 houses within this endeavor from which merely dos structures features OC, other individuals step three buildings OC continues to be anticipated. People are living in a few of these buildings. I’ve seemed OC application you to Builder designed to BDA, it provides date regarding middle 2018 and you may right until there is absolutely no OC.

Can you excite highly recommend: What’s the schedule from issuing OC after initial consult? How can i have a look at as to why it is still pending? Really does BDA have any online recommendations site available for this type of kind regarding programs?

Beloved Sunny , I don’t know regarding the day-range. Might you imply to say that brand new creator had applied for OC in 2018 and contains not even started given.

Hi Srikanth. One question. Our company is currently occupants off a property manufactured in 1989. It has about three floors, having one apartment for each floor, the owned by separate agencies. As the OC from 1989 states another floor (hence i, the initial flooring citizens) was trying to get. They states another floors because only having one to rooms and you may 1 bathroom (it has about three of each, post it is rebuild from inside the 2003. Question – step one. will we require OC just like the it’s nearly a liberty building dos. Do we given that news people, make an application for after that it? Are you willing to strongly recommend a solution generally

Dear Pooja, If their such a different home, OC may not be required. Are you experiencing separate Khata/Patta for each and every floors? (independent possessions tax). Highly recommend you to definitely together with seek the advice of any nearby Municipal Engineer otherwise lawyer about..

You will find arranged a two BHK apartment inside the Raj Nagar Expansion Ghaziabad for the 2015 under sandwich vention program. Now builder features approved a last request letter however listed here are my personal question and that i you would like your worthwhile information:-

The present day owner does not have the new OC about following creator

step one. Creator has additional the fresh Region charge regarding Rs. 56000 (Rs.50/- for each and every square feet). I have looked certain stuff and discovered one to location charges levied by GDA is applicable Rs.250/-for every single Sq .. Mtr or Rs. /- for every Sq. foot.

2. Builder happens to be providing the hands of flats rather than CC/OC plus inquiring the brand new PDC into registry of your possessions. In my opinion throughout the lack of OC builder can’t even raise the final interest in percentage.

step 3. At that time booking the latest flat, creator determined this service membership Income tax step three.5% towards the Earliest Price (BSP) and you may % for the other activities e.g. PLC, FPLC an such like. very overall estimated Provider income tax was approx. Rs. 1.56 Lakh however in his last demand page Builder altered brand new GST price in order to twelve% (merely towards the harmony number) whether or not my personal flat appear underneath the concept of ‘Reasonable House’ as per GST we.age. Carpeting area was lower than 60 Sqm into the Region area (Ghaziabad is part of town town depending on meaning) thus rationally brand new GST shall be calculated % instead ITC regardless of if Creator has the solution to go for either 5% having ITC or 1% in place of ITC, why creator decide for 5% with ITC whenever creator pick with ITC solution, builder is give new ITC benefit to visitors.