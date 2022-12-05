The options include Chat, Dates, Friends, Networking, Relationship, and Right Now

Grindr has a variety of different preferences you can set in the “Expectations” section to let other users know what you’re looking for and what types of connections you’re open to. This section includes three fields: I’m Looking For, Meet At, and Accepts NSFW Pics.

“I’m Looking For” allows you to highlight what types of relationships you’re open to. You can select as many as you’d like.

“Meet At” allows you to specify where you’d be comfortable meeting other users, whether that be at your place, their place, or a public place.

“Accepts NSFW Pics” refers to whether or not you’d feel comfortable receiving a “not safe for work” photo (I’m sure you can imagine what that means!), and you can clarify whether you’d rather not receive them at first or simply not at all.

Once you’ve finished setting your preferences, you can begin browsing profiles. Before browsing, you’ll have the option to set basic filters like age and tribe, or more advanced filters like who’s currently online, who has face photos, or where they’re open to meeting, based on your membership tier.

“Nearby” shows you users who are-you guessed it-nearby! “Explore” is a fun feature that allows you to view profiles from all over the world. The “Fresh” view shows you the most recently updated profiles near you, and your profile will be featured there for other users every time you switch up your profile picture.

Once you find a profile that catches your eye, you have a variety of communication options to choose from. The app supports text chats, photo messages, video messages, video calls, and voice notes. It also offers some extra features to make messaging more flirty and fun, including group chats, LGBTQ-themed stickers, and a GIF library.

Grindr places importance on making communication playful and accessible, but equally cares about making sure all users feel safe and respected.

Safety Security

Grindr recognizes the importance of privacy, especially in the LGBTQ community. Its help center provides plenty of safety tips and suggestions on how to be aware of potential scammers.

Photos are verified before they appear on all profiles, and Grindr employs a moderation team that is responsible for blocking inappropriate content and responding promptly to reports and flags from members.

Grindr may collect personal data such as address, signature, or phone numbers as a way to verify account information upon creating a profile. Any other personal information added upon completion of your profile may also be collected. Grindr may share data to third party advertising companies, service providers, and analytic partners to provide customized ad experiences and quality assurance.

Grindr App

Grindr is only available through its app-it does not offer a desktop version at this time. It is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and is straightforward to use. The app makes it easy to make in-app purchases and upgrade to XTRA or Unlimited at any time eris. However, the app can occasionally be glitchy and shut down unexpectedly.

Grindr Customer Service

Grindr has a help center that offers information about all aspects of the app, answers FAQs, and shares community resources. It also has a section where users can suggest features, share tips, or request improvements on elements on the app.

Its website also hosts a blog that covers a variety of topics, a section for Covid information and dating guidelines, and additional reading through its mission page “Grindr for Equality.”

The only way to contact customer support is through the Submit A Request page found on their help center. There is no indication given of how long it will take for someone to get back to you.