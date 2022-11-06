The most common type of live casino bonus is the cashback bonus

Live Casino Bonus Types

Read here all about the different types of live casino bonuses and promo offers you can claim (some conditions apply) at most online casinos in Canada:

Cashback

First Deposit and No Deposit Bonus

Another type of live dealer casino bonus you can get is deposit bonuses, where you can get extra money from making your initial deposit and when you sign up.

Sometimes, online live casinos match your deposit, allowing you to use the additional funds to play more live dealer games. Sometimes a deposit bonus might be split up into different tiers with different deposit requirements and percentage matches for each bonus amount.

Meanwhile, a no deposit bonus means casinosreview.ca/neteller that you do not need to make a deposit in order to get the bonus money. This bonus is available as soon as registration is verified. However, this bonus amount is usually modest and typically amount to CA$ 5 at most.

Bonus Spins

Although this live casino bonus is rare, some live casinos in Canada offer bonus spins to new players for casino games like roulette. These are usually not part of a welcome bonus but are all bonuses live casino bosses can give out during gameplay.

Different Types of Live Casino Bonuses

Besides live casino bonuses, there are plenty of bonus categories you can take advantage of in most online casinos, allowing you to seize upon the most attractive options. Do check out some of our live casino review pages above.

Live Casino Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus is the critical marketing tool for most online casinos, offering generous perks for new players, such as 100% deposit bonuses, a bonus code, bonus money allocated to just one specific live casino game, free bonus funds and bonus spins.

Reload Bonus

Online live casinos nowadays often provide “reload bonuses” to keep players engaged in their accounts. A reload bonus works like deposit bonuses where a certain percentage is returned as bonus money with wagering requirements. However, this bonus is usually smaller than the traditional welcome bonuses, ranging anywhere from $50 to $200. It does give you added incentive to keep on playing. Many online casinos give out reload bonuses on a weekly basis, perhaps on a specific day. Reload bonuses are exclusively for existing online casino players.

If you like playing it big and often place big wagers, you can take advantage of your status and apply for an online casino’s VIP program. Members usually get exclusive bonuses, such as priority in customer services, expedited payouts, and more free spins.

Mobile Casino Bonuses

A great thing about live casino games is that you can also play them on mobile, allowing you to test out your luck on the go. Because of this, some online live casinos and live casino games offer a unique welcome bonus or reload bonus to mobile users. These bonuses can be exactly like any other bonus, it can be bonus funds, bonus spins, a bonus code, or a deposit bonus. The only specification is that you need to play on a mobile device.