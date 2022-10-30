The latest Brownbag Sessions Go back having a triple Statement inside the

CITAS try thrilled to invite you to definitely the first out of an excellent triple expenses out of Brownbag Lectures in the . On the steady lifting regarding COVID restrictions, the audience is pleased that people is once more render particular products and you will food in these lunch lectures. You’re also thanks for visiting complete the idea trailing title of your own show from the delivering their lunch (not always from inside the a brown wallet) to love when you look at the chat to international travelers. The conversations happen in the CITAS, Space 214 from the Sammelgebaude tower.

Into 15 June, this new cam happens on and will also be provided german born by the Thomas Schmidt, User Professor when you look at the Critical Journalism Studies, from the School regarding California, San diego. Inside the lecture, “Vom The newest Journalism zum Storytelling: Erzahlerischer Journalismus in the den Us” he will speak about regions of their browse that triggered his guide Spinning the Papers: The fresh Storytelling Direction inside American Printing News media (College regarding Missouri Force, 2019).

Lecture Collection “Frictions and you can Changes off Globalization”

CITAS was organizing the fresh lecture collection “Frictions and Changes out-of Globalization” inside venture on ScienceCampus “European countries and you will The usa in the present Business” regarding upcoming june session. It requires put on Mondays out of – in H19 (Sammelgebaude). The brand new winners of your 2021 Regensburg Award to possess An excellent Master’s Theses during the Urban area Studies can get the prizes on lecture’s first tutorial to your April twenty-five. More information on this new lecture collection exists right here. The full programm should be downloaded here.

Crisis Narratives plus the Pandemic

You are warmly greeting to go to new all over the world conference Drama Narratives additionally the Pandemic. The function takes devote Regensburg – and online – from 19-21 May. It’s organized from the Cardio having All over the world and you can Transnational City Studies (CITAS) in the University away from Regensburg (UR) plus the Leibniz ScienceCampus Europe and America, a joint effort regarding UR and also the Leibniz Institute for East and you can Southeast European Education (IOS).

The newest keynote lecture at the (CET) toward 19 Can get are open to the instead registration. The fresh new sound system, Kristen Ghodsee and Mitchell Orenstein (College of Pennsylvania), would-be to present their cam – “Providing Stock out of Wonder: Personal Consequences of your 1989 Innovations” – on the web although there could be a public enjoying into the lecture movies H44 within UR. If you’d like to participate the newest Zoom webinar toward keynote lecture, please discover the hook right here.

If you prefer to attend the brand new single muslim dating apps conference boards – whether myself or on line – please register at that can assist us to package providing agreements otherwise permit me to give you the web link to own Zoom fulfilling into the appointment boards. Brand new panels begin during the (CET) towards 19 Could possibly get inside the lecture theatre H44 during the UR, once the coaching toward 20-21 Can get needs invest lecture cinema H2 during the UR. To the full plan, excite click.

Prize of 2021 Regensburg Honor to possess A fantastic Master’s Theses within the Urban area Degree

We have been thrilled to mention the brand new receiver away from awards about 2021 Regensburg Award having The Master’s Theses from inside the Area Degree. Learn more about the 3 winners in addition to their lookup right here. The new prizes would be formally awarded at the opening of 2nd CITAS-ScienceCampus lecture series to the . The call getting software for this year’s model of honor will follow in summer.

DIMAS – Agency to own Interdisciplinary and Multiscalar Area Education

DIMAS – the Service to have Interdisciplinary and you may Multiscalar Urban area Training – is now are create. Right here you’ll find an overview (german born) of your own questions which is searched in the DIMAS and you can and therefore professorships could be on it.