The fresh new depositional environment therefore the clay entering in accordance with the spectral gamma beam ratios

Th/You ratio get across-area was generated into cored menstruation of any well in order to look at the into depositional environment (Fig. 10).

The clay typing was later accomplished by a group of cross-plots (Fig. 11) with various combinations including thorium versus biker planet online potassium, photoelectric (PEF) versus potassium, photoelectric versus Th/K ratio and thorium versus Al dos O step step three /(Al 2 O 3 + SiO 2 ). For generating the last one , the XRF data were used. The presence of clay minerals like illite, montmorillonite and glauconite are evident from Fig. 11, however chlorite and kaolinte are not detected by this method.

The results of log-derived clay typing: a Th (vs) K, from Schlumberger ; b PEF (vs) K, from Schlumberger ; c PEF (vs) Th/K, from Schlumberger ; d Th (vs) Al 2 O 3 /(Al 2 O 3 + SiO 2 ) from . Black circle Gas producing well data points, and black up-pointing triangle non-producing well data points

Talk

Considering the unimportant share of the potassium-free clay nutritional elements from the Shurijeh Formation, the latest absolute gamma beam, potassium and you will thorium signing study were used with confidence to obtain quotes out of Shurijeh clay content. There is certainly a strong linear correlation between the weight per cent clay plus the sheer gamma beam diary analysis according to research by the Pearson’s relationship coefficient. According to XRD performance, this new low-generating better is more shaly with an excellent clay level of one and a half order off magnitude larger than which had been in the the latest energy producing better. The newest clay blogs computed on the changed absolute gamma beam journal as well as spectral parts research, surpassed the true core-mentioned associated with parameter, most likely of the most other low-clay radioactive nutrients and you can/or even the size of sampling.

It is obvious the borehole logging tool procedures the fresh new natural radioactivity from inside the a giant percentage of rock weigh of several kilograms, compared to the latest core attempt and this signifies simply a little part of a kilogram. This is referred to as dimensions sampling perception. On the thickness as opposed to gamma ray get across-area (Fig. It actually was examined out of Fig. Based on the average per cent relative error, certainly most of the in past times advised modifications in the Shurijeh Formation, men and women lead of the Dewan, Bhuyan–Passey, and you will Larinov had the really generally overestimations. Dewan equation introduced the biggest quote errors, because of the rapid value of step three in materials, which had been an informed imagine and there is actually zero mentioned research about literary works to help with it. Buhyan–Passey amendment made seemingly incorrect estimations, due to the low-practical presumption out of the same properties for clay nutritional elements about clastic reservoirs together with adjoining shales.

Larinov formula on extremely consolidated rocks given overestimations as well while the cause of it inapplicability might lay in the general assumption found in its materials. It is getting devised according to the undeniable fact that the newest old stones exposed to deep burial contain much more illitic nutrition than the most other rocks as a result of the illitization from smectite due to the fact a features from burial breadth. Because there are of several exclusions to that generalization, when the clay articles is actually selected from Larinov earlier material contour, eg what’s shown inside Fig. New modification advised by the Clavier try a beneficial give up between the tertiary and older material equations for estimate of your clay contents regarding reservoirs; not, they seemed to a bit overestimate brand new clay stuff of Shurijeh tank Formation (Fig.

Full, they appeared that generalization function of one’s empirical low-linear calibration matchmaking try much better than the last calibrations and you will the new fitted error of your design is reduced

New agreement between the XRD data and also the Stieber estimates was satisfactory; however the estimations offered by the brand new empirical calibration increased the precision of estimations a lot better than you to. To the clay posts quote goal, the utilization of the empirical matchmaking is actually located a whole lot more reliable than just the in earlier times proposed changes of one’s sheer gamma ray record, simply because of its signal viewpoints and you may low estimation problems. Brand new quote errors of the many prior to now recommended improvement have been depended on the record variety of (the fresh new gamma ray, potassium otherwise thorium logs), rather than the fresh empirical non-linear calibration which had whenever equal errors for everyone of your different varieties of logs.