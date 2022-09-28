The brand new van indicated Gerri’s furniture to the woman new home

convey (kuhn VAY) vt. 1. to create in one location to some other; transport; dos. to act as a funnel otherwise typical having; 3. and come up with recognized; cuatro. to help you import (property) from just one individual other • • • •

Kaj asked Al to offer their condolences so you’re able to Cindy. Lisa expressed their displeasure in order to Michael with an excellent scowl. New action shown identity to your package away from Sally in order to Harry. [-ed, -ing, -in a position adj.] [Syn. carry]

conviction* (kuhn VIK shin) letter. step 1. new finding that one is accountable for a crime; 2. the looks otherwise truth of being sure; 3. a robust trust • New criminal’s conviction are to have shoplifting. • Jill told with conviction out of the lady and you can Jack’s tumble toward mountain. • The new s to possess urban revival having belief. [Syn. certainty, opinion]

coop* (KOOP) n. 1. a small crate, pencil, otherwise building to possess keeping chicken; dos. any where regarding confinement; (slang) a prison -vt. so you’re able to limit as with good coop (usually which have right up) -vi. (slang) to sleep on the job; (slang) to locate aside, as the from a prison (as with travel the newest coop) • • • •

Some of the chickens has actually gotten outside of the coop. Just like the she are grounded, Olivia felt like she was at a great coop. [-ed, -ing]

corroborate* (kur AHB ir AYT) vt. to give cerdibility to new correctness out-of; to verify; to support; to bolster • Willa substantiated Kim’s venue during the time in question. • Another pro tend to validate Buffalo hookup site the brand new authenticity of the Picasso lithograph. [-d, corroborating, corroborative adj., corroboratory adj.] [Syn. confirm]

modern (KAHZ muh PAH li tn) adj. step one. associate out of a wide part of the globe; perhaps not local otherwise provincial; dos. maybe not limited by local designs, loves, otherwise hates; 3. embodying economic elegance; fashionable; urbane • Max’s world journey keeps offered your a cosmopolitan attitude. • A preferences having Maryland crab desserts has experienced a cosmopolitan impression, drawing orders from all around the nation to packers with the Chesapeake Bay. • The common Eu funding town dweller tends to provides a beneficial a lot more modern look at one thing than simply their compatriot farmer. chair (KOWCH) vt. 1. to lower or lower, specifically to lessen (a beneficial spear, lance, an such like.) so you can assault position; dos. to set up certain or particular words otherwise sentences; express • New knight couched his lance as he prepared to enter the directories and get in on the joust. (There was a sentence you plan to use each day!) • The newest general’s warning try couched from inside the barely veiled dangers. • Brand new poet’s images was basically couched when you look at the flowery vocabulary. [-ed, -ing]

Nights watchmen need certainly to punch time clocks periodically to ensure its executives know it have not been cooping

fake (KOWN toer match) adj. 1. imitation away from something real so you’re able to ; feigned -letter. a copy made to deliberately deceive; forgery; -vt. step 1. to make a reproduction off (money, images, etc.) constantly so you can deceive otherwise defraud; 2. to help you pretend; feign • Brand new fake Van Gogh you purchased yesterday to own $forty is really well done but not at all unusual. • Fake money in stream was a risk to everyone in the country- for instance the counterfeiter. • You to counterfeit was made so you’re able to p. (Simply trying put particular white inside.) • That isn’t a smart idea to fake You.S. money. • One to counterfeit many people are regularly is alligator tears, delivered when someone pretends in order to cry. [-ed, -ing, counterfeiter letter.] [Syn. not the case, artificial]

Hold the pets cooped right up on your area so that they do not get towards mischief

courage (KUR ij) letter. the latest ideas away from confronting anything known as difficult, boring, otherwise unsafe, in the place of running otherwise concealing of it; the quality of bravery; fearlessness; valor • Acquiring the courage of beliefs mode getting fearless enough to manage exactly what you to definitely thinks ‘s the best thing. • Whenever facing a prospective attack by horrible cat, Willis the new Pug showed great bravery. [-ous adj., -ously adv., -ousness letter.]