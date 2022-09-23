The best Totally free Internet dating sites so you’re able to See ‘The brand new One’

On Valentine's day, some singles try online dating. Amy Giberson, now 34, was trying dating again but she decided to have one more try. She downloaded the Match app and connected to Justin Works, also 34, almost immediately. The two decided to meet "IRL" (in real life) days later.

They tied the knot last November. Many great love stories start online. At least they do these days. There are a multitude of sites and apps to help singles find love and, according to Consumer Reports, they work. Nearly 50 percent, or 49 percent, of those who tried online dating said it led to a serious long-term relationship or marriage, the magazine found. Consumer Reports surveyed almost 10,000 subscribers in the fall about online dating and then rated dating sites based on their overall satisfaction. To increase chances of a better profile: Use current photos taken in the past 12 months and at least one good close-up headshot. Show that you're easygoing through a joke, a self-effacing story or a humorous anecdote. Keep profile brief but interesting. Make a strong first impression, use stories rather than a string of adjectives describing yourself.

Overall, respondents preferred free sites like OkCupid, Tinder and Grindr over paid sites like Match and eHarmony, primarily because of value. The infidelity site Ashley Madison, which was one of the most expensive, was the lowest-scoring dating service, with a score out of 100.

Months after their first date, the couple discovered they had actually been classmates in kindergarten, and one year into the relationship Justin arranged to get the young students out of their former school to hold signs that asked, "Will you marry me?"

A score of 100 means participants were completely satisfied; 80 very satisfied and 60 fairly well satisfied. However, many profiles found the sites challenging. In fact, when compared to many other consumer products, like cars, computers and credit cards, dating services received the lowest satisfaction scores Consumer Reports had ever seen. Once considered taboo, online dating is now a widely accepted and thriving multibillion dollar business that is growing.

More than half, or 53 percent, of singles have created a dating profile, according to Match's recent Singles in America study, which polled over 5,000 singles in December. Today, 40 percent of singles have dated someone they met online, while only 25 percent met a first date through a friend.

Amy and Justin Pounders were married on November 18.

