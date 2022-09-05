Such throughout the presentation small of Theseide (That, Cod

demonstration tiny of your Histoire d’Olivier de Castilk (Durante, MS fr. 12574, fol. 1; reproduced from the Dogaer, cited for the mention 24, p. 110). 65. 2617, fol. 14v), recreated by the Dhanens 1980. p. 65. 66. Predicated on Dubbe 1980, p. 39, he’s never utilized in Deventer stocks. Duverger, ‘Tapis mais aussi tapis de- table d’Orient mais aussi d’Occident dans la Flandre d’autrefois’ inside G. Delmarcel and you will Age. Duverger, Bruges mais aussi los angeles tapisserie [exhibition catalogue, Gruuthusemuseum and you can Memlingmuseum], Bruges 1987, pp. 149-61, p. 151). 67. Published by de la Curne de- SaintePalaye, Memoires en ce qui concerne I’ancienne chevalerie, vol. II, Paris 1759, pp. 169-267. Another type of edition from the Jacques Paviot is actually preparing. 68. , pp. 219, 252. 69. Weyns (quoted inside the mention 56), vol. II, pp. 757-8; Dubbe 1980, p. 67. 70. Friedlander, vol. II, no. nine. 71. Look for note 22.

79. ‘Uno candellieri d’ottone a sei rami, intalliato, grande ainsi que con campanelle d’octone, mais aussi swindle piu altri cibori, appicchato al sopracielo’ (S. Bongi, Di Paolo Guinigi age delle sue richezze, Lucca 1871, p. 98). 80. ‘Item ung offer chandellier de- cuivre a half a dozen touez que Flood dit estre durante los angeles facon de- Flandres’ (J. Felix, Inventaire de- Pierre Surreau receveur general de- Normandie [Societe de 1’histoire de- Normandie], Rouen and you may Paris 1892, p. 9). This was cherished at just 40 sous tournois, nevertheless valuations within inventory are rather reasonable (ibid., p. 8 mention dos). Surreau’s grand-di, whose sister Jeanne was to wed Giovanni di Arrigo Arnolfini (L. Mirot, ‘Etudes lucquoises: Les Cename’, Bibliotheque de- I’Ecole des Charles, vol. XCI, 1930, pp. 100-68, p. 112).

During the Ghent from inside the 1425, Jacqueline out-of Bavaria owned ‘Huit machepies de- Torquie: https://www.datingranking.net/cs/bondagecom-recenze/ 4 grans ainsi que cuatro petis ainsi que 5 quareaulx de papegay’ (E

72. The fresh paint anywhere between that it sconce and second part of one’s chandelier is definitely candle-colored and never wall surface-coloured; however, van Eyck could have found it convenient to use candle-colored color so you can complete this gap, possibly just like the candle-the color was to the their clean when he happened to see this new gap. It is certainly not visible that the urban area isn’t the same the color given that other countries in the wall structure.

73. L. Pastor, Die Reise de l’ensemble des Kardinals Luigi d’Amgona durch Deutschland, pass away Niederlande, Frankreich und Oberitalien, 1517-1518, Freiburg-in-Breisgau 1905, p. 120.

85. ‘Item eenen hanghende cooperen lucthier’: D.-D. Brouwers, ‘Le Mobilier d’Everard IV de los angeles Marck, grand mayeur de Liege (1492-1531)’, BCRH, vol. LXXV, 1906, pp. 17-32, p. 30.

74. H. Loriquet, ‘Journal de l’ensemble des travaux d’art executes dans 1’abbaye de- Saint-Vaast par 1’abbe Jean du Clercq (1429-61)’, Memoires de- los angeles Percentage departementale des monuments historiques du Pas-de-Calais, vol. We, 1889, pp. 57-92, pp. 83^.

Ibid

75. De- Laborde 1849-52, vol. We, p. LIX notice. 76. Including in the Hospital of St-john at the Bruges (exhibition list Flanders about 15th Century: Art and you will Culture, Detroit Institute from Arts, 1960, pp. 274-5); and also in The Cloisters, New york (B. Younger, A walk through The fresh Cloisters, New york 1988, pp. 121, 127). Easier, six-branched chandeliers, a lot more like one to in NG 186, is located at Aachen (Age. Giinther Grimme, Fuhrer durch das Suermondt-Art gallery, Aachen, 3rd edn, Aachen 1974, zero. 61) as well as Leeuwarden (H. Martin, ‘Een belangrijke vondst’, Oude kunst, vol. II, 1916-17, pp. 155-8). 77. To have a brass (or gold gilt?) pendant from inside the a palace indoor, pick van den Gheyn (cited in notice twenty six), plate 35. A great Flemish illuminator of about 1475, portraying new ‘Ball of Burning’ hence took place in the French court within the 1393 however, managing it a modern event, included a giant solid wood chandelier (Louis out-of Gruuthuse’s duplicate away from Froissart’s ‘Chronicle’, vol. IV, BN, MS fr. 2646, fol. 176: recreated in the Martens ainsi que al. 1992, p. 139). 206