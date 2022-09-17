Student’s progress need to be counted each other quantitatively and you may qualitatively

Sufficient Instructional Advances (SAP)

Federal legislation wanted you to definitely HCC track the new academic advances away from pupils throughout the first date out of enrollment on HCC (and if you are payday loans Avon dually subscribed to High school), even if educational funding is actually acquired. That is, also at least amounts section mediocre requisite, a student need certainly to complete a minimum part of path work and you can need complete the training otherwise certificate requirements inside a max time physique. The brand new Federal Beginner Services system laws build no supply for the idea of instructional amnesty or grade forgiveness but since explained when you look at the Minimal GPA lower than.

Minimum Stages Point Mediocre: Students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 (or minimum GPA for major). Transitional studies course 1 grades are calculated into the GPA for SAP purposes. Repeated courses indicated as Exclude (“E”) on transcript are not included in calculation of Financial Aid GPA. See additional information about Incomplete (I) grades in Incomplete Grades section below.

Lowest Completion/Speed Price: Students must successfully complete 2 at least 67% of cumulative attempted credits 3 . Anything greater than or equal to 66.5% will be rounded up to 67%. A successful completion is defined as the grade of A, B, C, D, TR (transfer), ML (military) or AP (Advanced Placement). The grades of F, W, N, I, K, etc. are not considered as successful completion of the attempted credits. See additional information about Incomplete (I) grades in Incomplete Grades section below.

Transitional training courses (no height), regular programmes, import loans and you can withdrawals are included in it computation

Maximum Timeframe: A student who does not complete attempted credits or has changed degree program e for completion before he or she has earned a degree and will be terminated from receiving any financial aid at HCC. A student is terminated when it is determined they cannot complete their program within 150% of its length. If a student changes majors while at HCC, or receives a degree in another major ALL credits taken in ALL majors while at HCC will be included in the maximum timeframe calculation. Transfer, repeated and transitional credits are also included in the attempted credits. You will also be terminated if your number of attempted credits is equal to or exceeds the number of credits required for 150% of the program length of the current degree. Students pursuing double majors e standard at an accelerated pace. Students may appeal for the allowance of additional hours to complete their programs. See how to calculate SAP below.

Partial levels: If a student receives an I (Incomplete) grade for a course and later successfully completes the course, it is the student’s responsibility to notify the Financial Aid Office and request a review of their SAP status because SAP is not automatically recalculated mid-semester when I grades are resolved. I grades are not included in the GPA calculation, but are included as attempted but not completed credits in Completion/Pace rate calculation. If the I grade is resolved in the middle of a semester in which the student is currently receiving aid, and the new grade would cause them to be terminated, the student will not lose financial aid eligibility for that current semester. If the I grade is resolved in the middle of a terminated student’s semester, and the new grade would cause them to be in good SAP status, aid will be awarded for the current semester. As stated previously, it is the student’s responsibility to notify the Financial Aid Office if I grades are resolved mid-semester.

Caution and you may Cancellation: HCC measures the progress of each student after each semester or payment period. Failure to meet SAP GPA and Completion/Pace requirements will result in student being placed on Warning. At HCC, students get one semester of warning. If student has not improved GPA and/or Completion/Pace rate by end of the warning semester, student is terminated from future financial aid until student is meeting SAP requirements. Students who exceed the Maximum Time Frame are not placed on warning; they are terminated from financial aid at the end of the semester when it is determined they cannot complete their program within 150% of its length. Dual-enrolled students will not be placed on warning or terminated since they are not receiving federal or state aid. However, when the student is no longer dual enrolled their SAP calculation will include the classes taken while dually-enrolled.