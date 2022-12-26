So, what does the relationship look like from within?

?????? ??????????? ????? ?????? ???????? ???????????

??? ?????? ??????????????? ?????? ??? ???????. ??????? ?????????? ??????? ???????????? ??????? ??????????? ???????????? ????????????. ??????? ??? ????-???? ???? ??????????? ?????????, ??????? ????????? ??????? ???????????? datingranking.net/it/321chat-review? ????????. ??? ?????? ????????? ?????? ???????, ???? ????????? ?????? ???? ??????? ??????? ??????? ????????????? ????????. ????, ???????? ?????????? ????? ?????? ??????????? ????? ????????? ??????? ???????? ???????????.

?????? ??????????? ????? ????????

?????? ????????? ??????? ????? ?????????? ?????? ???????, ?????????????????? ?????? ????????? ????? ????????. ??? ?????????????? ??????????. ?????????? ????? ???????????????, ??? ????????????????, ??????? ??????? ???????? ?????? ????????????? ???????????????????. ??????? ????????? ?????????????? ??? ?????? ?????? ????? ????. ??????? ?????? ?????? ??????????????? ??????? ????? ??????????? ??????? ????? ????? ?????? ????????????? ???????????????. ?????? ????????? ????????????? ?????? ??????????? ??????? ??? ?????? ????????????.

??????????????? ????????????????????????? ????????

??????? ??? ????-???? ???? ??????????? ?????????, ??????? ???????? ??? ?????????? ?????? ??????????? ????????? ???????? ??????????????. ????????????? ??? ????? ????? ???????? ????????. ??????????????? ???? ??????? ?????????? ???????? ??????? ?????? ????. ???????? ???????? ?????? ?????? ??????? ???????, ?????? ?????????????? ?????? ?????????????????? ???????????? ?????? ?????????????? ???????????????????. ?????????????? ????????? ???????????, ??????????????? ?????????, ??????????????? ?????? ????????.

??? ?????? ????????

??????? ????????? ????, ?????? ???????????? ????? ?????? ???????? ???????????. ?????? ???????????? ???????? ????? ??????????????????. ??? ???????????????? ??????. ????????????? ??????? ????????????????? ?? ????????. ??? ?????????? ???????????????, ?????????, ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????????? ?????????. ??? ??? ???? ???????. ???? ??? ?????? ???? ??????????????? ???????????? ?????? ??????????????? ?????????????.

????????? ?????????? ?????????

??? ?????????? ?????????? ??? ??????? ??????. ??? ???????????? ????? ?????????? ???????? ????? ??????? ?????????? ??????????????? ???? ???????????? ???. ?????? ???? ???????????? ??????? ???????? ???????, ???????? ????? ??????????????? ?????? ????????????????, ??? ?????? ????????????? ???????????? ??????? ???????????? ?????? ????????? ??? ??????? ?????????? ??????? ??? ????????.

From the five years one to we have been team lovers and you can family, we now have marketed four guides, coached agent/creator matchmaking classes together, she is dropped my label so difficult on writers that they bruise, and you will We have read the value of believing someone else’s viewpoints in my occupation choices.

This new role of the representative Far from being the aloof and you can rather untouchable area of the composing team, the representative ‘s the writer’s best friend from inside the posting. It is their team knowing the business: this new trend, when writers option domiciles (goes appear to) and you can where they’re going in order to look after ties, negotiate deals and you may followup having writers, and my favorite area — thought long haul on the a writer’s field. Representatives value editors, they proper care one what we should create makes a difference which these are generally an element of the changes regardless of if they won’t rating once the the majority of the new higher-fives and you can pie while they need. They truly are passionate about posting and keep maintaining you supposed even though we should mask around the tables and consume crackers instead of pressing aside another chapter or book suggestion.

Initial part away from a real estate agent will be truthful, even though you can’t stand that they’re instead of panel with your own latest tip. That’s when you trust the feel and their role from inside the posting society and only ignore it otherwise talk about worry about-posting alternatives. New part of the publisher I might prefer to genuinely believe that all publishers was cuddly and creative. You to definitely sunshine and you will prose drops from our fingers rather than the truth out of looking at a wall such a long time as possible find Patrick Swayze regarding drywall breaks. Our character is much smaller discussed, when the exactly as tough as agent’s. When you find yourself entering from the next higher hit, the audience is now an important Strategy Specialist for the works — we’re our personal and idea generator. I make legislation on when you should wear shorts. But in our semi-jeans putting on, Swayze-daydreaming lives, i understand that we have been element of a group and what our very own role in the agent/copywriter relationships means.