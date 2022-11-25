Simon Leviev: Try LLD Diamonds Real? When you look at the ‘Tinder Swindler’s’ Bogus Name

The Tinder Swindler ‘s the current correct-crime documentary in order to homes on the Netflix therefore want to avoid to overlook it. The storyline are informed on angle from three female -Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and you can Ayleen Charlotte-have been sufferers of ‘tinder swindler’, Simon Leviev.

Ranging from 2017 and 2019, Simon Leviev (real name Shimon Hayut) presented given that wealthy heir to LLD Diamonds, the latest Ceo of organization, and guy from a billionaire, Lev Leviev. However, Simon Leviev don’t hold on there.

Leviev continued in order to key his “girlfriends” and you may people “friends” for the trusting their foes in the diamond trade have been over to kill your and for that reason, were able to defraud her or him out of plenty beneath the guise away from in need of safeguards. Altogether, he’s thought to have fooled Fjellhoy, Sjoholm and you can Charlotte, and many more sufferers, regarding $10 million.

Indeed, Leviev had no connections to LLD Expensive diamonds possesses zero partnership towards Russian-Israeli diamond mogul, Lev Leviev.

During the an announcement to help you Newsweek, a spokesperson away from LLD Expensive diamonds said: “LLD Diamonds has been a properly-thought about chief in the diamond world for three years. Our company doesn’t have partnership at all which have Shimon Hayut.

“He could be a scam having attempted to mine the an excellent title in order to fraud victims out-of vast amounts. All of our sympathies date so you can his sufferers. Their swindle is served by triggered constant frustration regarding our company. Absolutely nothing they have told you, on the LLD or anything else, is going to be felt.

“As soon as we discovered of your own con, i registered a problem to your Israeli cops, so we vow you to definitely Mr. Hayut faces the fresh justice he is definitely worth.”

Was LLD Expensive diamonds Genuine?

Mainly based from the Israeli business person and you will philanthropist Lev Leviev, LLD Diamonds deals with one another harsh and you will refined diamonds across the industry.

Who is Lev Leviev?

Known as the “Queen of Diamonds”, Lev Leviev is actually a popular diamantaire who had been capable undercut the fresh De Drinks diamond cartel and you can safer his personal works closely with diamond-generating regions such as for instance Russia and you may Angola, according to their specialized LLD Expensive diamonds bio.

He had been produced into the Uzbekistan along with his friends transferred to Israel regarding seventies, in which the guy landed employment because the a keen apprentice within an effective diamond refining plant.

Now, he is the owner of multiple diamond jewelry specialty shops internationally and performs for the home. He’s the controlling stockholder from Africa Israel Opportunities, a genuine estate and construction team which have headquarters in Israel.

Shimon Hayut legally altered his label in order to Simon Leviev and escaped Israel in 2011 to end happening demo getting swindle-relevant offenses he had the full time inside the early twenties. Simon Leviev after that traveled so you can Finland, in which the guy supported 2 years inside prison to possess defrauding three girls.

Following the their discharge when you look at the 2017 and you can a preliminary return to Israel, Simon Leviev proceeded traveling to Europe committing crimes regarding ripoff. He informed several women he had been the fresh new kid from diamond mogul Lev Leviev, getting in touch with himself the brand new “Prince regarding Expensive diamonds” while the heir regarding LLD Expensive diamonds.

He actually advised Cecilie Fjellhoy after they met when you look at the 2017 he are the modern Chief executive officer of the company. Leviev’s states were hard not to believe due to the fact, as observed in New Tinder Swindler, during the an instant google regarding Lev Leviev’s title, here looked like an image from Simon Leviev relatively standing beside the genuine Lev Leviev and his awesome relatives.

He was detained by the Interpol inside Athens, Greece, and extradited so you’re able to Israel towards the fraud charge, in which their real name because the Shimon Hayut was bookofmatchescom how does work opened. He had been sentenced so you can fifteen days within the prison, helping just a few months.

The fresh Tinder Swindler movie director Felicity Morris advised Newsweek their stop required he could don’t cover-up within hide of “Simon Leviev.”

She told you: “Just what there is wished with this particular film-and you will Cecilie really already been the new exchange race otherwise held the new rod first-is that it does play the role of justice in their eyes in a number of ways. Once the without a doubt, Netflix is really a huge internationally system. Many individuals observe it, and lots of individuals will get a hold of Simon to possess who he very is actually. He can not kind of hide behind new guise which had been Simon Leviev, brand new heir of your own Israeli diamond chance more.”

His girl, Chagit Leviev Sofiev is now this new President of your Leviev Group Us and have serves as Chief executive officer to possess Africa Israel U . s ., in which she manages the business’s a home surgery on You.S.

Lev Leviev’s man, Zevulun Leviev, and his sis, Moshe Leviev hit headlines from inside the 2018 as part of a group from half a dozen suspects implicated of being a part of a beneficial smuggling band. Centered on Reuters, the smuggling offer is actually projected to own caused $80 million worth of diamonds to your Israel as 2010.

Solicitors representing Zevulun Leviev in an announcement told you new accusations up against him was basically “baseless” with his arrest looked like a tactic to “illegitimately pressure their father”.

At the time, Lev Leviev are need to own curious because of the Israeli police more than their son’s alleged engagement on the scandal, and additionally four other LLD Diamond staff. He signed up in which to stay Russia.

LLD told you from inside the a statement it didn’t come with expertise in the new so-called smuggling. They realize: “Mr. Leviev together with companies in his manage work with accordance with best norms when you are adhering to what the law states. Develop that amount might possibly be made clear in the near future additionally the suspicions would-be shown baseless.”

In , a woman have been requested from the Israeli police towards smuggling ring popped so you’re able to passing at the Ramat Gan Diamon Change, said The occasions of Israel.

Within the an announcement, LLD Diamonds said: “Having higher surprise and regret we obtained the fresh new alerts into dreadful death of an employee on the organization.

“We shall take-all tips within fuel so you can help in exploring her dying to set a finish to the big experience of your liberties of these examined being trampled to the and irreversible wreck considering the fresh new push to help you perform headlines.”

There’ve been little or no revision to the smuggling instance due to the fact 2018 which can be believed to be below studies by Israeli police.