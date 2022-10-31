Shannon adored ice-skating, bowling, sculpture pumpkins and honoring way of life

She subsequently stayed in Denison and Storm Lake for several years in advance of transferring to Moville

Shannon Bogh Shannon Leigh Bogh, twenty seven, of Le Mars, Iowa died quickly to the Friday, on Floyd Valley Medical care from inside the Ce Mars. Funeral functions took place on eleven good. John’s Lutheran Church from inside the Ce Mars. Rev. Chris Meier and Rev. Shawn Brooks officiated. Burial took place from the dos:31 p. Expressions out-of sympathy is brought owing to mauerjohnsonfh. Shannon Leigh Bogh was given birth to towards the December seven, 1988 into the Sioux Urban area, Iowa, the fresh girl of Allen and you will Cynthia (Thomas) Bibler. She attended college within Lawton-Bronson, graduating within the 2007. Shannon furthered the woman education by the planning Western Iowa Tech Society College or university when you look at the Sioux Town. She majored in the important nursing and you can acquired her LPN education when you look at the 2009. Shannon’s basic medical work is actually which have Solutions Endless within the Sioux Area. She would after work with the latest Pleasure Group within the Ce Mars, Iowa and you may Happier Siesta Care Heart during the Remsen, Iowa.

Lately, Shannon has worked as an LPN in the A beneficial Sa, Shannon and you may Philip Bogh was joined in marriage in the Le Mars. It produced their residence during the Ce ily is actually the midst of Shannon’s lifestyle. She enjoyed adopting the each one of the girl child’s points, and additionally every enjoyable things it did together. Floating around and tube, guides and you may trips on park, and you will sharing frozen dessert regarding Dairy Queen was merely a good several one thing her relatives shared. Together with friends services, Shannon preferred preparing almost everything and was not scared to try brand new remedies. She has just discovered how exactly to normally fruits and vegetables. She try an avid picture taking, and you can she shared a lot of this lady photographs towards the Myspace. Years back she try a kansas Urban area Chiefs lover, however, just after she elizabeth an enthusiastic Iowa Hawkeyes and you can Minnesota Vikings enthusiast.

Compassionate, compassionate, providing and you may unselfish are just some of what familiar with describe Shannon. She is actually preceded from inside the demise by the this lady parents; her maternal father, James "Jake" Thomas; along with her paternal pops, Gerald Bibler. Arlene Ruberg Arlene Ruberg, 94, away from Moville, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, on good Sioux Town Health. Funeral functions were held on an effective. Barb Spaulding officiating. Burial was in Arlington Township Cemetery in the Moville. McCulloch Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral House is responsible for preparations. Arlene, the latest daughter regarding Emil and you may Anna (Beerman) Bruns, came to be March 18, 1922 in Denison, Iowa. Arlene was a long-day resident out-of Moville, where she got stayed since the 1953. She finished from Denison High-school in the 1939 and you will went on this lady training at Buena Opinions School into the Violent storm River.

Arlene adored church situations, studying and you will take a trip

She up coming instructed grades K-8 inside the a one-area schoolhouse for a couple of age before signing up for the woman husband in the naval basics in the Pennsylvania, Mississippi and you will Tx throughout the World war ii. Indeed there, she helped the woman spouse efforts diversity stores, which they possessed when you look at the Moville, Kingsley, Anthon, and you will Correctionville. She is actually an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and its own ladies network. She educated Sunday school, also Travel Bible University, for a long time. She try active in the Moville Ladies Club, American Legion Additional, Meadows Driver, and Moville Sewing Pub. She also served once the good Cub Lookout den mom to have multiple years. Survivors include the lady partner, Ray Ruberg regarding Moville, IA; 3 youngsters, Ron (Jan) Ruberg off Thornton, CO; Barb (Mark) Kuchel from Kingsley, IA; and Ken (Michal Baird) Ruberg from Crofton, MD; six grandchildren: Stephanie (Terry) Pratt, Chad (Darcy) Kuchel, Lauren (Nick) Burgoyne, Adam (Kelly) Ruberg, Kate (Kevin) Fulbright and you will Emma Ruberg; step three step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; dos step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-rules and you can sibling-in-laws Betty Griffin away from Denison, IA; Jean Jensen away from Audubon, IA; and you can Dorothy (Keith) Jensen out-of Irwin, IA.