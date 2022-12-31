Scott informs Kelly one the dated twelfth grade pal ( April Sexton ) is in town operating on Chi town Med

Year step 3

It is revealed that tries to revive Shay have failed and you can she has actually died. Severide goes AWOL for over thirty day period until Chief Boden tells Casey it's time to wade discover your and you may promote him back. Casey check outs him, but Severide says to your he will initiate a corporate from the the new coast and won't return to are a good firefighter or returning to firehouse 51. Casey knows their decision, however, shows your a text one to Boden keeps, number all the life it conserved. It encourages Severide to return. However, as he notices Sylvie Brett for the first time, he mistakes her to own Shay until the guy notices their face. not, the newest similarity within dos prompts him to locate close to the girl, playing with their because the an excuse to track down earlier Shay.

Severide isn’t himself and is out drinking every night, leaving folks concerned about him. It is up until he visits Vegas to possess a weekend and you may matches Brittany Baker, a graphic artist away from Fl. Severide efficiency off Las vegas, smiling and you will happier, and you can tells you to definitely household which he got hitched within the Las vegas. They think they are joking in the beginning, but in the future comprehend he’s major. Severide and Brittany were one another getting over heartbreaking losings (Brittany is operating the auto one damaged and her cousin passed away on the accident), and their impetuous marriage and you can commitment demonstrates a soft location for her or him for each and every to recoup. not, Severide in the course of time realizes that Brittany remains covering up off the girl serious pain. He hid out of his aches by-drinking, and showed up of it as he satisfied Brittany, but this woman is hiding out of the lady discomfort when you are having him and you will to stop this lady moms and dads. He’s good tearful and you may sensitive goodbye since the Brittany output household so you’re able to Fl to handle their grief and her members of the family.

Through the a trip, Severide and Dawson come across information regarding Shay’s dying within old strengthening. Linked with emotions . read the subsequent and acquire it was actually arson. The brand new arsonist try trapped once a lengthy work at which is murdered. The guy in addition to rest of 51 have a memorial service to possess this lady within Molly’s.

Severide’s intimate and you can dated pal Scott Rice was moved to Squad step three. This introduces stress ranging from him and you can Mills, who plus desires his old location straight back as the he’s waiting around for his scientific clearance, but Rice will get there basic. Inside Forgiving, Persistent, Unconditional, Kelly teaches you why the guy introduced a little while during the April’s home through the his junior season: their father, Benny Severide, cheated to your their mother that have a school professor (regarding Kelly and you can April’s college) in their household. Mills try in the course of time gone to live in Squad step 3 once more, but simply remains a change ahead of ily inside the New york. Grain stays towards the Group step three up until Otis begins to accuse him to be an excellent ‘ducker’ and you may to stop hard calls. The guy first states there can be a breakdown together with his oxygen cover-up, and therefore Otis and you can Cruz disprove. This causes high stress ranging from Truck 81 and you can Team step three, heading as much as Severide nearly hitting Otis from the Molly’s when you are defending Grain. However, brand new accusations fast Severide to test the cover-up in which he discovers out Otis is actually advising the fact. Scott was dismissed regarding firehouse 51.

12 months 4

Severide finds himself from inside the a tough updates just after he or she is demoted out-of their Lieutenant rating because of accusations regarding him being an excellent terrible frontrunner of the amount of firefighters with both retired otherwise started dismissed, even with the valid aspects of leaving. Head Boden do everything you he is able to to find his status straight back and you may says to your to visit a conference in which their frontrunners event can be enhanced.