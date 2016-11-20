Sam’s the man for Wildcats From This Is Wiltshire

SWINDON Wildcats head coach Stevie Lyle believes that new signing Sami Ryhanen will be one of the best players in the English Premier League next season.

The 35 year old Finn becomes the third import signing at the Link Centre and Lyle is delighted that he has been able to capture the former Nottingham Panthers and Dundee Stars centre.

Ryhanen, who is the 15th player to join the

club’s roster for the new season, will arrive in Swindon with a wealth of experience from playing on the continent.

He spent the 2013 14 season with German second division side ESV Kaufbeuren and, following their relegation, moved to HC Fassa, who play in the top level of ice hockey in Italy, last season where he

scored 13 goals on his way to registering 43 points from 37 games.

Lyle added: “Sami’s ability, professionalism and will to win fits perfectly with the type of players we are trying to assemble ahead of the new season.

“He is a quality signing who can boast the Allsvenskan Best Face Off Percentage (2007 08) and who has won a Challenge Cup and Play Off in the Elite League in recent years as well as recording the most assists (2012 13), and I think he will fit in very well to our style of play and I can’t wait to see him on the ice.”

Lyle expects to ice Ryhanen alongside Aaron Nell and new signing Corey McEwen.

“That is a line I’m expecting to score a lot of points and his experience will help bring Corey through,” said Lyle.

Having begun his career in his homeland, Ryhanen, who will be the eighth Finn to wear a Cats jersey, has also iced in France, Sweden, Norway, Austria and Denmark during his 20 year career and he says he cannot wait to return to England.