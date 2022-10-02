Sacred Cardiovascular system Parish. 819 Letter. sixteenth Avenue, Melrose Playground, IL 60160

step one Sacred Cardiovascular system Parish 819 Letter. sixteenth Opportunity, Melrose Playground, IL PASTOR: Rev. Erwin J. Friedl Resigned Resident: Rev. Herbert Meyr Citizen: Rev. Benedict Ezeoke Long lasting Deacons: Mr. Mike Barnish Mr. Beam Behrendt Mr. Norberto Ojeda Church RECTORY: 819 N. sixteenth Path Mobile phone (708) Fax (708) RECTORY Place of work Instances: Mon Wednesday 9:00am – 7:30pm Tues, Thurs Tuesday nine:00am-5:00pm Teams: JOSEPH AUGELLI, Parish Company Movie director RANDY CERQUA, Movie director out-of Musical MIKE CRUZ, Movie director out-of Structures Foundation ARNOLDO MARTINEZ, Movie director of Religious Knowledge MARIA GALVIN SUE KLAPUT Office Employees University: 815 N. 16th Method Web site: Cellular phone (708) Fax (708) STAFF: MRS. BARBARA CICONTE Dominant MRS. CHERYL MILITELLO Assistant MRS. JUANITA GUERRA Bilingual Purchases Coordinator CONVENT: 1503 Rice St. Franciscan Siblings Mobile (708) Franciscan Investment Heart Mobile phone (708) Dominican Literacy Cardio Mobile (708) University Sisters regarding St. Francis Offices Mobile (708) Submit Photograph. Create Method of White! Goal Statement Sacred Center Parish are a household regarding believers grounded throughout the instruction of God Christ once the professed by Catholic Chapel. I open our everyday life to your wisdom of Holy Spirit that individuals could see all things in this new light out of Faith. I desired every to your the happen to be the brand new Empire out of Jesus. Sacred Heart feeds the fresh new parish family through the ministries from Evangelization, Studies, Sacramental Praise and you will Religious Solution. We provide our big date, talents and cost because the stewards regarding Jesus s Church. I turn to one another s assistance even as we generate Jesus s Empire. Weekend People: Seated. 5:00 pm, Sunlight. 7:31, 9:00, am; and you can pm Language WEEKDAY People: 8:00am HOLY Months: 8:00, in the morning, and you will 7:00pm Bilingual (otherwise since published) CONFESSIONS: Saturday 4:00-4:45pm; and you will Foreign language very first 3rd Friday cuatro:00-4:45pm Fifth Weekend regarding Easter ways plus the basic facts and you may living. Not one person comes to the father except because of me personally. John 14:6

Most of the arrangements to possess Foreign-language Baptisms could be created using Deacon Norberto Ojeda immediately after Weekend Size otherwise in the Spanish Baptism planning conference

Exposition at the 12 Noon: Adoration until 7pm: Benediction at eight:00pm BAPTISMS: All the Baptism agreements for English Baptisms need to be generated at the rectory work environment ahead of time. All godparents are essential as trusting and you can doing Christians who often improve the child in the Catholic Chapel. A minumum of one moms and dad godparent Must be a doing Catholic Religious. English Baptisms has reached 2:30pm into First Fourth Week-end of each day. This new need certainly to attend preparing meeting having mothers godparents is on brand new next Monday of your own times (except getaways), in the seven:00pm, during the rectory. Language Baptisms has reached 1:00pm into the Second Saturday of each and every month, or following the pm Mass to your 2nd Sunday of any week.

With your Lord s let, we are going to real time the fresh new Gospel values away from Believe, Hope, Justice and you may Love

New must sit-in preparation fulfilling to possess moms and dads godparents is found on the new 1st Tuesday of every few days (but getaways), at eight:00pm, at rectory. WEDDINGS: Arrangements might be generated within rectory having a good parish priest otherwise deacon no less than five weeks before relationships. Generally wedding receptions was getting parishioners, but special items might be sensed. I encourage a wedding Mass to have practicing Catholics. We recommend a marriage to possess low-exercising Catholics otherwise combined faith couples. They are both legitimate marriages. Good priest will become necessary getting a married relationship Bulk. QUINCEANERA: To possess a great Quinceanera Mass, a candidate should have been Confirmed received First Holy Communion. Someone else will get the brand new Prayer Service Blessing. An effective deacon can preside at a beneficial Prayer Service Blessing. All of the Quinceaneras have to be baptized given that Catholic Christians.

gay hookup Toronto

Arrangements must be generated during the rectory which have good priest otherwise deacon at the least two months prior to. FUNERALS: Preparations can usually be manufactured towards the rectory workplace because of the funeral director. We do have the Publication from Funeral service Indication on rectory getting group who want to search them more. A great priest or deacon will attend the wake. Ill Phone calls: When someone has to be Anointed, please call the brand new rectory when they are absolutely unwell. Wear t hold off long! If someone else homebound wishes Holy Communion, delight phone call the brand new rectory. It will usually getting put from the good Minister of Proper care. The fresh PARISHIONERS: Welcome to Sacred Cardio Parish! Please check in from the rectory workplace becoming counted! Transform From Target: For folks who get off this new parish or move to a different target, please alert the fresh rectory as quickly as possible PARISH Dining Closet: Discover Monday s 10am-are.