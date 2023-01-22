Reba McEntire Pressing The Sweetheart Rex Linn Aside?

Is Reba McEntire moving away the girl the date, Rex Linn? Gossip Cop gathered a few stories in regards to the couple’s relationships we examined.

Reba McEntire began matchmaking motion picture and tv actor, Rex Linn inside 2020 shortly after this lady splits out-of the lady old boyfriend-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo. Since that time, brand new old newspapers keeps concocted rumors in the McEntire’s connection with Linn, such as for instance you to the woman is driving the lady the new love out. Is this true? Rumors Cop attained several tales we examined about McEntire’s relationship which have Linn.

Reba McEntire Smothered Rex Linn?

Past day, the latest National Enquirer so-called McEntire drove Linn crazy along with her dealing with means. The fresh report insisted the fresh couple’s relationships are breathtaking in the 1st several months however, Linn begged the country star to offer him particular space. An insider shown Linn is actually “starting to get a hold of their sometime suffocating,” and try “are passionate in love with an endless stream of texts during the the circumstances.” The main cause debated McEntire spotted yellow and if he mentioned their previous bride. Hearsay Cop damaged the incorrect report and you can given evidence of the pair lookin really quite happy with both. This new celebrity shared photos regarding by herself that have Linn within CMA Honors and then have house watching day coffee inside the a special-removed Instagram post.

Reba Weight-Shamed Rex?

Weeks hence, the brand new Enquirer alleged that every was not really in McEntire’s relationship of the revealing that the nation legend is actually aggravated having Linn’s diet. Really, it seemed such as the paper is actually reaching with this particular you to definitely. Nonetheless, new tabloid maintained the new “Fancy” artist concerned the woman beau try digging his own grave with an effective blade and you can fork. A source said McEntire desperately wanted Linn to shed about 25 lbs and pick right up a vegetarian diet. Hearsay Policeman wasn’t without difficulty conned from the tale. Before the tabloid maintained McEntire is controlling, now new report asserted this new artist “fat-shamed” the lady boyfriend. The newest mag recycled the brand new story that McEntire are a processing-freak when she’s away from that.

Reba’s Controlling Decisions Drove Rex Away?

Inside the exact same day, Superstar advertised Reba McEntire you’ll risk dropping Rex Linn together managing conclusion. Again, the fresh new mag isn’t having fun with a very innovative cause for why McEntire’s connection with Linn was a student in threat. With respect to the tabloid, McEntire is actually allegedly accountable for the fresh new couple’s “first struggle” on account of their smothering emotions. “Whenever Reba and Rex are not with her, she pushes him in love which have phone calls and you will texts. She would query exactly what they are doing and you may exactly who he’s carrying it out with and most moments, he is on his own,” the adult hub ekÅŸi a keen insider revealed. Rumors Policeman debunked the fresh absurd says, McEntire try never ever vulnerable to shedding Linn. During the a job interview having Good morning America, the brand new Reba superstar shown how staying in love aided her tunes career.

Being in like extremely inspires us to get a hold of like musical, to obtain happy audio. You will find always been this new queen off waltzes, brand new king out of unfortunate music as the I recently move to people types of songs.

Wait, Reba McEntire And you can Rex Linn Are Interested?

But not, either the tabloids remove a key and you can purport an alternate narrative. Has just, we investigated a study out-of Ok! one to so-called Reba McEntire and you may Rex Linn were getting hitched. According to the magazine, the pair had engaged a few months ago. “That they had been talking about delivering partnered, and during certainly one of their guides, he all of a sudden had upon bended lower body. Reba is blown away and you may tearing right up as he shared with her she is the best thing to need to take place in their life hence he would never ever break their heart, knowing full better just how the woman early in the day matrimony finished,” an enthusiastic insider advertised. As we did not outright tits which portion, i nevertheless brand new report to untrustworthy. The newest outlet’s aunt-products asserted McEntire and you will Linn manage breakup a few times. Out of the blue, so it mag made an effort to you will need to decorate an alternative visualize while making they too much to believe.

Basically, whether McEntire partnered Linn try upwards floating around, but we can say she’s not prone to shedding your because of this lady “bossy” nature.