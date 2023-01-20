Produced regarding 13 Ghosts off Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Dum

Scooby-Dum is a supporting reputation in the Scooby Doo Reveal, voiced by Daws Butler. [6] Scooby-Dum, a light Merle Great Dane that have areas and dollar pearly whites was Scooby-Doo’s sluggish-witted relative (their ancestry is suspicious because the Shaggy states that he’s their aunt on a single occasion but also their relative, although it is most likely that they’re cousins). [7] Dum lives which have Ma and you will Pa Cooking pan, throughout the Okefenokee swamp of southern area Georgia. While Doo and you may Dum allowed both, Scooby-Doo yells, “Scooby, Dooby, Dooby, Dum” and you will Scooby-Dum claims, “Scooby, doobie, doo.” They then do yet another handshake related to two-high fives. And when he heard the expression “Clue”, however inevitably sign up for a magnification device . and you can, intoning the opening four notes off Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, chant, “Dum, dum, dum, DUM!”, despite a puzzle is set. The new addition regarding Scooby-Dum try one among the initial missteps for the Scooby-Doo cartoons. [8]

Yabba-Doo

Yabba-Doo, Scooby-Doo’s sibling, are a white High Dane, proven to be much more courageous than simply their cowardly brother. His adventures result out west, where the guy battles offense together with his learn, an effective bumbling deputy titled Deputy Dirty, and his keen nephew Scrappy-Doo. Weighed against Scooby’s catchphrase regarding “Scooby-Dooby-Doo!”, Yabba’s is “Yippity-Yabbity-Doo!” (and not “Yabba-Dabba-Doo!”, presumably because of Fred Flintstone’s accessibility that particular catchphrase).

Scooby-Dee

Scooby-Dee try a lady Great Dane, having light fur, earliest looking regarding Scooby-Doo Tell you. She is a nature regarding episode titled “Brand new Chiller Diller Flick Thriller”, as the a distant cousin regarding Scooby’s, maiotaku benzeri uygulamalar which assisted her or him solve the brand new secret. She has also a great cameo appearances on the 2nd year occurrence out of What is The brand new, “Homeward Hound”, where she actually is one of several pets viewed at puppy inform you the fresh new group try probably. The woman is viewed taking walks at night monitor in 2 separate scenes initially. Scooby-Dee are supposed to return to The latest Scooby-Doo Let you know as a wife so you’re able to Scooby-Doo, however the reveal finished just before that may occurs. [9]

Vincent Van Ghoul

Regarding the thirteen Spirits off Scooby-Doo, Van Ghoul was a prominent magician and you can warlock, with comprehensive knowledge of new supernatural. He’s first visited of the Shaggy, Scooby, Daphne and you will Scrappy having Flim-Flam, after they need some advice about their planes, which has freeze-got when you look at the a nearby temple within the Tibet. Immediately after Shaggy and you may Scooby inadvertently release thirteen awful spirits about bust in which these were secured, Van Ghoul tells her or him that they need to pitfall him or her once again. “Why you?” a scared Shaggy moans, that Van Ghoul answers, “Because you let them out!”

Despite getting really enraged towards the couples for unleashing the fresh spirits, he agrees to assist them within their ghost-questing, and offer the team a crystal basketball by which he can contact him or her. He offers characteristics together with voice actor, Vincent Speed, such with an incredibly morbid and you will dark sense of humour.

In Scooby-Doo! Puzzle Provided, Van Ghoul is actually a star who does nightmare clips (just like Vincent Rate just who he could be motivated once). He or she is usually referenced and you may glimpses from their clips might be viewed about collection (predicated on Shaggy they have complete more than eight hundred video clips). He makes a full appearances regarding the occurrence “Nightfright”, whenever Shaggy and you may Scooby earn an article contest for food having him, and later from the event “Theater off Destined”, in which he directs the manufacture of Crystal Cove’s movie theater phase from the brand new legend regarding Friar Serra and his awesome devoted donkey Porto, whom purportedly stored of several society out of a good tsunami one shed Amazingly Cove.