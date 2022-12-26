Participants speak about the fresh range which is Europe on the viewpoints out of females and you may sexual and you will cultural/racial minorities

Carleton College’s Ladies’ and you can Sex Training in Europe (WGSE) program is targeted on ladies, feminist, and you can LGBTQ+ activities across the Western and you will Eastern-Central Europe. Professionals analysis feminist and you will queer idea, cross-social feminist methodology, and you may European mainly based feminisms and you can carry out independent research projects while traveling towards the Netherlands (Utrecht and you will Amsterdam), Germany (Berlin), the Czech Republic (Prague and you may Olomouc), and Poland (Krakow).

Program Features

Exploring WGS issues throughout the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and you can Czech Republic relatively.

Moving beyond Western architecture and you will learning about gender regimes and you may records away from ladies emancipation on former East Eu bloc.

Making and you may starting independent lookup into the a personalized procedure contained in this brand new WGS industry. Separate College student Projects often combine for the-people and you will secluded interview and you may search.

Overnight and you will solitary-time analysis trips showing examples of Sweden’s method of intercourse procedures.

Among dominant requirements of your own program is a comparative mining regarding European countries within its heterogeneity. The fresh new program’s notice is on using margins on heart. Children discover new historical and you can current feel of your own people regarding Jewish, Afro-Italian language, and you will Turkish backgrounds into the Germany, concerning the problems of your own Roma ladies in Poland, and the previous changes so you’re able to Swedish immigration policy that have reduced exactly how many immigrants and you will refugees. Such information was handled both compliment of scholarly query and you will situated empirical sense on session, presented thanks to our conversations away from post-colonial, feminist, and queer concepts.

What does it imply to find one specific desires of one’s feminist next revolution, instance reproductive liberties, accessibility to advanced datingmentor.org/pl/okcupid-recenzja/ schooling for women, otherwise equivalent employment opportunities, had been contended and you will achieved for the the majority of the former Eastern bloc as an ingredient and you will lot of the socialist philosophy?

Why does the storyline out of LGBTQ+ activism unfold inside the a personal framework in which homosexuality and trans*sexuality were discussed for the a medical/sexological construction until really has just?

This type of topics was framed by way of our conversations off blog post-colonial, feminist and you may queer concepts, and are usually searched as a result of students’ thinking-designed field research.

System Structure

Following the a direction to your program, WGSE people begin a comparative study of Ladies’ and you will Intercourse Training subjects and you can points for the Utrecht/Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, and you may Krakow. Children been face-to-face with best concepts from inside the WGS and you may are able to attempt its education if you are taking care of the separate research projects. Professionals attend lectures and take conferences with Director Iveta Jusova, PhD, and additionally having NGOs, writers and singers, activists, and you will professors regarding connected Eu colleges, and additionally Utrecht University, Humboldt College, Charles School, and you may Jagiellonian School.

During Poland, the group visits the brand new Auschwitz-Birkenau attention camp. Weekend visits need students towards the Texel Isle (Netherlands), the newest Crappy Saarow thermal nutrient day spa (Germany), also to Olomouc and you can Javoricske caverns in Moravia (the Czech Republic).