Order 66 and you will a separate Era [ ]

Battle of Cato Neimoida [ ]

Contained in this battle inside the Clone Battles, Kol, Clay, and you can Katrina assisted in assisting the atmosphere pushes above the combat-ripped Cato Neimoida. Using the strive in space, Kol, close to a few of their soldiers, battered several of the Separatists pushes off vulture droids, if you are Clay and you can Katrina assaulted the newest dreadnaughts, sooner deterioration the brand new Separatists forces in proportions, even though they was remembered back after its objective. Kol commented for the his return to Cato Neimoida, saying that it could have left a whole lot best if he’d done they the very first time he had been with the world, even though the war was going on for over a-year.

Finally Acts and you may Prospects into the Top lines (19 BBY) [ ]

Once the what might after that become known as the latest year regarding brand new Clone Conflicts, Kol started initially to mainly stay at the newest temple, from the expectations of soothing themselves down once having multiple romantic drops to the black side, following their reencounters that have Darth Xylonic, and lots of most other rouge Sith Fighters, whom existed on the planet out of Umbara. Because of Kol’s previous arms by their ancestor, Kol’s identity started initially to significantly switching, and you can try no further the fresh clam Jedi the guy use to become, and you can began inform you a more major edge of himself, thus also showing lees esteem for several experts of Council, except Shaak Ti. And additionally, Kol’s strength had improved enough, to alter Darth Sidious themselves. Together with other deeds, Kol had become and then make irresponsible, and you can consequential methods during the leading lines, therefore where brought about multiple losses to the Republics soldiers. Having been scolded because of the Jedi Council once or twice, but not, Kol’s troopers nevertheless acknowledged your and forgave him as he missing quite a few of the brothers, comprehending that pressure of your own war are strengthening for the your, in addition to his multiple near-fall knowledge. Kol in addition to battled many times to save his conscience upright, as he struggled on exactly how to continue relaxed, also remaining their notice sane.

Prelude to purchase 66 [ ]

When Acquisition 66 was issued, Kol got it when you find yourself getting towards Felucia away from clones inside their team which received your order. Effect brand new deaths of numerous Jedi Padawans, Knights and you will Positives, the guy decided to go to face new clones together with lightsabers already ignited, where their troopers activated him and you will fired, however, the guy deflected most of the great time killing every one of them. Impact that Ahsoka was at threat, he ran to their. Through to to arrive, he saw Ahsoka away numbered by the clones and you may struggling to deflect the brand new bursts. He arrived in day

Next Skirmish into Mustafar [ ]

come, to own a “‘meeting”. Kol try unacquainted with the duel between Anakin and Obi-Wan which took place just before their arrival toward firey world. Which have declined assistance from Aria, and you will Ahsoka, Kol went along to Mustafar in which he had been exposed to a familiar deal with. On conference this new contour, Kol approved that it was Fio, not familiar so you can Kol themselves, Fio was the one who perpetrated their mothers demise. Disgusted by it Kol confronted Fio single in zona on the as to why the guy inserted the black top, where in actuality the conflict create end up in a deadly duel. Inside duel, the two spoke garbage to one another if you find yourself Fio continuously talked trash and exactly how Buy 66 is actually a sensational situation. Climbing up this new volatile mining cutting-edge toward Mustafar. Since the duel intensified the fresh exploration towers began to failure because of Kol’s stamina exhibiting is actually immense hatred for Fio which deceived their family members years earlier. No matter if

fueled from the rage, Kol left his relaxed and remained to your light front, playing with their performance both in the brand new light and also the dark so you can without difficulty hook Fio regarding shield. However Fio manage quickly prevent and incapacitate Kol by the reducing of section of their prosthetic arm, hence kept him struggling to endeavor. On the ground, Kol got his shed prosthetic case, watching it absolutely was without any hand. Due to the fact Fio happy to strike the latest strike, Kol used the Force in order to activiate his lightsaber that was on his cut prosthetic right hand. He then taken they, therefore stabbing your through the abdomen regarding the right back , up coming used their second blade stabbing your through the chest, destroying Fio quickly. Respiration heavily immediately after a lengthy serious duel, Kol retrieved their knives and you can returned to this new ship. He then repaired his prosthetic case.