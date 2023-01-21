Once the a determination revolves exclusively to the gender, the fresh new habit was a solution out-of Label VII

Y. 1978), an authorities department’s applying of other minimal level requirements for men in the place of female was receive in order to create sex discrimination
Into the Percentage Decision Zero. 79-19, CCH A career Practices Book ¶ 6749, a male, 5’6″ extreme, confronted the application of the minimum, 5’5″ females and you may 5’9″ men, peak requisite and so-called that when he was basically a woman he possess qualified for an authorities cadet status. The newest respondent can either introduce a beneficial uniform height criteria one does n’t have a bad impression based on race, intercourse, otherwise federal resource, or expose the peak requirements comprises a corporate criteria.
Into the Commission Decision No. 76-31, CCH A career Means Book ¶ 6624, the fresh Payment located no proof bad perception against ladies with regard to a blank unsupported allegation out of business denial centered on sex, because of a minimum level requirement, in which discover zero basic peak coverage, with no you to definitely had previously already been refuted predicated on level. Also, there clearly was Dog dating service zero proof different medication. The previous incumbent, the latest selectee, plus the battery charging people was basically all of the people, and there are zero research one to a smaller men wouldn’t have been denied.
The court in U.S. v. Lee way System Freight, Inc., 7 EPD ¶ 9066 (D.C. Ok. 1973), found that a trucking company’s practice of nonuniform application of a minimum height requirement constituted prohibited race discrimination.
(c) Unfavorable Impression –
In early decisions, the Commission found that because of national significance, it was appropriate to use national statistics, as opposed to actual applicant flow data, to establish a prima facie case. The Commission also found that many of the employer proffered justifications for imposing minimum height requirements were not adequate to establish a business necessity defensemission Decision No. 71-1529, CCH EEOC Decisions (1973) ¶ 6231; Commission Decision No. 71-2643, CCH EEOC Decisions (1973) ¶ 6286; and Commission Decision No. 71-1418, CCH EEOC Decisions (1973) ¶ 6223. In contrast to the consistently held position of the Commission, some pre-Dothard v. Rawlinson, supra court cases came to different conclusions. Smith v. Troyan, 520 F.2d 492, 10 EPD ¶ 10,263 (6th Cir. 1975); Castro v. Beecher, 459 F.2d 725, 4 EPD ¶ 7783 (1st Cir. 1972). The Supreme Court in Dothard v. Rawlinson, supra, however, agreed with the Commission’s position and used national statistics to find that minimum height and weight requirements were discriminatory and that unsupported assertions about strength were inadequate to constitute a business necessity defense.
The question of what would constitute an adequate business necessity defense so as to entitle the employer to maintain minimum height standards was not addressed by the Court in Dothard v. Rawlinson, supra. On a case-by-case basis, Commission decisions and court cases have determined what things do not constitute an adequate business necessity defense. The EOS should therefore refer to the ples set out in the following section for guidance. Where, however, the business necessity of a minimum height requirement for airline pilots and navigators is at issue, the matter is non-CDP, and the Office of Legal Counsel, Guidance Division should be contacted for assistance.
Analogy (1) – R, police department, had a minimum 5’6″ height requirement for police officer candidates. R’s police force was 98% White male, and 2% Black male. There were no female or Hispanic officers, even though the SMSA was 53% female and 5% Hispanic. CPs, female and Hispanic rejected job applicants, filed charges alleging that their rejections, based on failure to meet the minimum height requirement, were discriminatory because their protected groups were disproportionately excluded from consideration. To buttress this argument, they introduced statistics showing that on a national basis, while only 3% of Black or White males were excluded by the 5’6″ requirement, 87% of females and 88% of Hispanics were excluded. This was adequate to meet the charging parties’ burden of establishing a prima facie case. In its defense the respondent had its supervisory personnel testify that the minimum height requirement was necessary for the safe and efficient operation of its business. According to respondent, taller officers enjoyed a psychological advantage and thus would less often be attacked, were better able to subdue suspects, and could better observe field situations. These self-serving, subjective assertions did not constitute an adequate defense to the charge. They did not fairly and substantially relate to the performance of the duties of a police officer. Accord Horace v. City of Pontiac, 624 F.2d 765, 23 EPD ¶ 31,069 (6th Cir. 1980), and Revolutionary Justice Neighborhood Inc. v. Hughes, 471 F. Supp. 670, 20 EPD ¶ 30,077 (D.C. Md. 1979).