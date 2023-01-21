Once the a determination revolves exclusively to the gender, the fresh new habit was a solution out-of Label VII

Y. 1978), an authorities department’s applying of other minimal level requirements for men in the place of female was receive in order to create sex discrimination

Into the Percentage Decision Zero. 79-19, CCH A career Practices Book ¶ 6749, a male, 5’6″ extreme, confronted the application of the minimum, 5’5″ females and you may 5’9″ men, peak requisite and so-called that when he was basically a woman he possess qualified for an authorities cadet status. The newest respondent can either introduce a beneficial uniform height criteria one does n’t have a bad impression based on race, intercourse, otherwise federal resource, or expose the peak requirements comprises a corporate criteria.

Into the Commission Decision No. 76-31, CCH A career Means Book ¶ 6624, the fresh Payment located no proof bad perception against ladies with regard to a blank unsupported allegation out of business denial centered on sex, because of a minimum level requirement, in which discover zero basic peak coverage, with no you to definitely had previously already been refuted predicated on level. Also, there clearly was Dog dating service zero proof different medication. The previous incumbent, the latest selectee, plus the battery charging people was basically all of the people, and there are zero research one to a smaller men wouldn’t have been denied.

The court in U.S. v. Lee way System Freight, Inc. , 7 EPD ¶ 9066 (D.C. Ok. 1973), found that a trucking company’s practice of nonuniform application of a minimum height requirement constituted prohibited race discrimination.

(c) Unfavorable Impression –

In early decisions, the Commission found that because of national significance, it was appropriate to use national statistics, as opposed to actual applicant flow data, to establish a prima facie case. The Commission also found that many of the employer proffered justifications for imposing minimum height requirements were not adequate to establish a business necessity defensemission Decision No. 71-1529, CCH EEOC Decisions (1973) ¶ 6231; Commission Decision No. 71-2643, CCH EEOC Decisions (1973) ¶ 6286; and Commission Decision No. 71-1418, CCH EEOC Decisions (1973) ¶ 6223. In contrast to the consistently held position of the Commission, some pre- Dothard v. Rawlinson , supra court cases came to different conclusions. Smith v. Troyan , 520 F.2d 492, 10 EPD ¶ 10,263 (6th Cir. 1975); Castro v. Beecher , 459 F.2d 725, 4 EPD ¶ 7783 (1st Cir. 1972). The Supreme Court in Dothard v. Rawlinson , supra , however, agreed with the Commission’s position and used national statistics to find that minimum height and weight requirements were discriminatory and that unsupported assertions about strength were inadequate to constitute a business necessity defense.

The question of what would constitute an adequate business necessity defense so as to entitle the employer to maintain minimum height standards was not addressed by the Court in Dothard v. Rawlinson , supra . On a case-by-case basis, Commission decisions and court cases have determined what things do not constitute an adequate business necessity defense. The EOS should therefore refer to the ples set out in the following section for guidance. Where, however, the business necessity of a minimum height requirement for airline pilots and navigators is at issue, the matter is non-CDP, and the Office of Legal Counsel, Guidance Division should be contacted for assistance.