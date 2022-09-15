Oh My… Jesus and and John showing up in a tunic, sandals and unshaven

I think if we go by the author’s directives…Jesus Himself, John the Baptist and a slew of prophets wouldn’t be allowed into Mass. Not to mention they probably didn’t have deodorant!

I thank God this author isn’t it charge and God is. Let us not be like the Pharisees and be like white-washed tombs but on the inside are nothing but old bones!

The suggestions in the article offer a rather wide range or possibilities

We all should die to our self!! Stop pleasing our sense’s ….. give me a break! Even the very Poor would dress appropriate to Visit the KING OF KING’S , Our Church is filled with No shorts, No Sleeve less dressed and men don’t wear jean’ or t-shirts. all Woman and Girls were skirts or dresses , sweater’s over short sleeves. and yes WE Cover our Heads still!! If you can’t afford a modest attire than forget about play station games or having the most fashionable name brand clothes and shoes, IF YOU CAN’T BUY CLOTHES THAT ARE MODEST OUT OF RESPECT FOR OUR LORD, then buy 1 choir robe to cover your play clothes and only use it for Sunday and pretend you care. I am so tried of the water down religion that people are willing to except or the cafeteria plans, pick and choose what you want to believe in….go back before and learn your religion before they changed what was beautiful and everyone actually wanted to receive Grace by going and receiving our Lord DAILY…… I BET you if you did a survey and see how many people believe in the TRUE Presence of OUR LORD in the Blessed Sacrament. Ask them basic baltimore religion question, they wouldn’t know…… That is why they don’t dress modest they either missed that lesson from their parent ‘s or they were rebellious and self centered people only following the many lost sheep. but their is always time to convert back to the TRUTH!! Our LORD wants all HIS children even the lost sheep… they will be first and all other’s will fall behind , but we have to follow HIS way not our’s….Hurry because the Time is of the essence. WE all CAN CHANGE. not for Ourselve’s but FOR THE KING OF KING’S. Thank’s MSGR. for having the gut’s to voice the truth even if it make’s your faithful get a little offensive.

Go to God with a clean heart and mind and let the judgment of our clothes remain with Him alone

Why would God care about how we look? Should I skip mass because I do not have the proper dress clothes to wear? I should think God is more concerned about my attendance than appearance. Sad to think there are people more concerned about how other people look on the outside than what they look like on the inside.

Looks like you’re all over it AJ. However I would like you to consider that your position is an extreme one. Your basic argument is that clothes matter not at all. This is extreme. The lists of suggestions as to the clothing were very wide and surely within the realm of comfortable. Appropriate dress is also an issue in other settings such as the workplace, schools, official government functions etc. It is not unreasonable to consider what is appropriate. Your position that clothing shouldn’t matter AT ALL is an extreme one that needs amelioration. It is not ONLY what is on the inside that matters. We are body persons and we manifest our interior life by external signs. We are not disembodied spirits. What we do with our bodies, including how we clothe them, matters.