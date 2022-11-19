Name – Abbreviation: Centre of English Language Learning “ATHENA” Address: ????? 4 – ???????? ??????? ????????? GR-Greece, 43100, Karditsa Email: [email protected]

PROJECT TITLE: Developing advocating and lobbying skills of parents of people living with mental disability Project description The non-governmental and state organisations that apply for this learning partnership are dealing with parents of people living with mental disability. The main aim of parents from these organizations is to protect their children rights to treatment, rehabilitation, education, vocational training, aid, counselling, placement services and other services which will enable them to develop their capabilities and skills and will support the process of their social integration. The parents from each partner organization have different advocating and lobbying knowledge and skills, and they have decided to share them in order to learn from each other. Therefore, the fundamental aim of the project is sharing, comparing, exchanging and assessing different methodologies and procedures for the purpose of improving the quality of advocating and lobbying process, thus contributing to raise the quality of life of mentally disabled people. The target group of the project are parents of these people. As a result of the project, the drafting of a methodological guide that includes the good practice used by the participating organisations is planned, as well as the dissemination of the results to other parents, professionals, organizations, local community etc. by means of links with the partner organizations‘ websites informing about the project.

Target groups: the educators and students of the adult education institutions, the learners from local communities, the headmasters and teachers of formal and non-formal adult education institutions

PROJECT TITLE: DEVELOPMENT OF GOOD PRACTICE AND INNOVATIVE TEACHING METHODS OF ADULT AND CITIZENSHIP EDUCATION Project description This projects aims at solving the following problems of the adult education. First, there are many adult students that drop out from schools or live in distant regions or countries that they emigrate, thus, there is a need to develop innovative teaching methods that reach out target groups and to use various techniques of active learning in order to improve motivation of learners. Secondly, transfer of innovative teaching pedagogies and sharing of good practice is needed to develop the skills of adult educators. Therefore, the project aims at developing partnership between several countries that have similar problems. Thirdly, the purpose of projects is to solve specific problem of citizenship education, which involves development of teaching and learning skills that are needed for learners to become not only active members of labour market, but civil society as well. Our plan is to develop innovations using distant learning, active teaching and citizenship education as means to attract more learners, develop skills of educators and transfer of knowledge. Citizenship education would include learning of being active member of EU, thus it would contribute to the European integration and would add to the European dimension of the project.

Products: project material: CD and publication; webpage

PROJECT TITLE: Innovative and non traditional educational forms and methods in promoting adult health culture Project description The aim of the project “Innovative and non traditional educational forms and methods in promoting adult health culture” – to develop EU adult health culture education, implementing innovative and non-traditional forms and methods. The objectives: to discuss the perception of health culture in the EU context (healthy food, physical activeness, harmful habits prevention, health environment); to get acquainted with health culture education forms, methods and programmes in partners’ countries; to organize the questionnaire about the health education peculiarities, problems and the ways to solve them involving community; to share the partners‘ experience to create a healthy lifestyle model for a community; to prepare material for dissemination; to organise the international conference on health culture education.Activities: discussing, the questionnaire, preparation of informational methodical material, conference, creation of webpage, meetings in partner organisations, evaluation, dissemination.Results: The partners will get acquainted with innovative and non traditional educational forms and methods, models of health lifestyle and health education problems and ways to solve them in the local communities. The partners’ organisations and their communities’ learners will gain knowledge necessary for leading a healthy lifestyle and improve intercultural, ICT, communication in foreign languages, citizenship and cuddli-promotiecodes other competencies.