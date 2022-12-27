Most Popular Types of Online Casino Bonuses

You will often find that new online casinos will offer bonuses with lower than average wagering requirements. Many will offer no deposit casino bonuses in order to lure you in. These sites will also need to provide slick software, an impressive range of games and all the latest innovations if they are to stand out in the ferociously competitive Irish market, so it is well worth signing up for accounts with new casino sites.

However, the established operators also work hard to protect their market share. They regularly improve their welcome bonuses and loyalty schemes in a bid to attract new customers, so it always pays to keep an eye on the market for the latest casino bonuses. We constantly monitor the latest casino bonuses promoted by new and existing operators, so you should bookmark this page to stay abreast of the best online casino bonuses.

The online casino sign up bonuses at your disposal fall into several different categories. It helps to gain a thorough understanding of each type of online casino bonus, as this helps you to seize upon the most attractive options. These are the key bonus types you might see on offer:

Welcome Bonus

This is a key marketing tool that online casinos use in a bid to attract new players. You generally have to deposit some of your own money in order to unlock the online casino bonus, so it is widely referred to as a matched deposit bonus. For example, you might find a 100% welcome bonus up to в‚¬200. That means you would receive в‚¬400 to play with if you deposited в‚¬200 of your own money. A 200% welcome bonus up to в‚¬500 would see you given в‚¬750 to play with if you deposited в‚¬250 of your own money. Just remember to check the wagering requirements and read the small print before deciding which of the top casino bonuses to accept.

Free Spins Bonus

This casino sign up bonus allows you to have a certain number of free spins on online slot machines at a casino. Sometimes a casino will offer a combination of a matched deposit bonus and free spins. For example, you might receive a 100% welcome bonus up to в‚¬500 plus 50 extra spins. Once again, you need to read the small print to determine the value of these free spins, the wagering requirements and any limitations on the games that the free spins bonus can be used on.

Reload Bonus

Casino sites will often dish out reload bonuses to keep customers loyal. It is generally smaller than the welcome bonus, but it gives you an added incentive to keep playing. For example, you might receive a 100% welcome bonus up to в‚¬500 plus 30 free spins when you sign up for a new account at a particular online casino. You might then earn a 25% matched deposit bonus worth up to в‚¬800 plus another 25 free spins when you make your second deposit. The casino might then offer you a 50% matched deposit bonus up to в‚¬200 plus 50 free spins on your third deposit.

Loyalty Points

Many online casinos allow you to collect loyalty points as you play. You can then exchange these loyalty points for free bets, free spins or other exciting rewards. This is another tool designed https://casinosreview.ca/evolution-gaming to keep customers loyal, and it is worth scrutinising the loyalty bonus scheme on offer, as it can help you make an overall profit when playing.

VIP Bonuses