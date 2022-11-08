Kintu (supra)in which Bbosa J observed one;

The first parcel (EXHP8) that is located at Nyakihanga was purchased of the petitioner from a-one Bataringaya, EXHP9 is the arrangement for the other piece of land and therefore is a gift in one Bakasharebwa and you may Kirabo into the respondent and currently enjoys good banana plantation

“matrimonial home is knew in a different way by different people. Almost always there is assets that pair made a decision to label household. There can be assets that can be acquired on their own of the for each and every lover prior to or once marriage. Then there’s property hence a partner will get hold in faith to your clan. The house or property that each lover will likely be called is the fact assets and this functions made a decision to name home and you may which they jointly sign up for”.

With regards to the evidence into the listing, brand new petitioner testified that abreast of the woman ire Change Middle collaborating because the a family powering a complete income retail shop and later as you purchased homes out of a single Hajji Badru Sande which had a property in it. The latest arrangement out of revenue is actually adduced inside the evidence once the EXHP1. She then stated that once they transferred to Rukungiri, it ordered far more bits of property which includes, house regarding a-one John Kabareebe, (Display P2), another bought because of the respondent regarding John Kabareebe, (Display P3) and yet another as you bought regarding F. Mugondo in which they situated the brand new matrimonial household(select Showcase P4). She also displayed photos of the house given that EXHP20 and receipts of a few of the items she purchased in our house once the EXHP21 (a), (b) and you will (c). She on top of that adduced EXHP5 just like the a contract to have belongings purchased because of the respondent away from Mugume Polly about what he has good banana plantation, EXHP6 because the property purchased jointly from W. Rushakama that can has an excellent banana plantation and you can EXHP7 once the house bought 420 dating review by respondent out of Nshijja .G in which it developed sweet carrots.

The newest petitioner together with testified that the couple afterwards transferred to Kampala and in their remain together been dealing in selling autos from whose continues it ordered a taxi cab that they in addition to sold out of and soon after been running a store. They then purchased 6 pieces of home a couple of having house in addition to people plantations. You to EXHP10 try an agreement to have home bought of the petitioner regarding a-one Byangwanye Obed, yet EXHP11 is for residential property ordered together regarding the children out-of brand new later Levi Butumanya, EXHP12 as the house ordered as you off Kalumba Faisal which has residential premise in the Nateete and you may EXHP13 just like the proof home from the Kiwatule as you ordered from Kalyegira Adone and you will that has land and you can house.

The newest petitioner further adduced proof a binding agreement (EXHP14) for which the brand new respondent paid a shop in the Ntinda so you’re able to the woman and also adduced evidence of invoices towards the rent she covered a shop because EXHP15 (a) and you can (b). She affirmed that after brand new respondent premiered regarding prison, the guy bankrupt the store, piled most of merchandize inside it to a trailer and you will took them to Rwashamire in which he arranged some other store, however, later went the products in order to Rukungiri. She adduced proof photos proving this new entry of one’s store the Fuso vehicle where items were packed with particular of your neighbors seeing the newest take action because the EXHP 16 (a), (b) and you will (c). She stated that experience once the thieves at Kiira roadway Cops station vide SD Ref./2010.