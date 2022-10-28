Jumin, as well, even offers Zen an opportunity to celebrity from inside the a pet dining commercial to have his providers

Common Route

Into the MC’s introduction, Zen is very flirtatious toward the lady, and that’s one of several reduced suspicious members of the team with the MC and her steps. Zen is extremely discover toward MC, and you can casually flirts with her if you find yourself befriending this lady, believing that she has a intentions during the signing up for brand new RFA. From the first four months, Zen additionally the MC is take part in lighthearted, flirtatious banter and you may she will be able to match your toward his seems, hence lead to Zen’s acceptance as well as the a few broadening better.

Zen’s Route

Zen’s hearts; buzz your upwards, match their looks, reveal need for their acting and have a hate away from pets locate them!

If the pro is able to violation the game branch to your Zen’s route, both she and Zen instantly become most romantic, far on the displeasure regarding Jaehee, which feels one its relationships get destroy Zen’s community which is always trying alert new MC to remain away from Zen; with respect to the MC’s procedures, she will either peaceful Jaehee’s worries about their and Zen’s relationship, otherwise give Jaehee in your thoughts her own company. One-day, Zen is offered the opportunity to work at a task with the latest famous singer Echo Girl, that’ll much more boost his prominence. Zen disagrees that have bringing a great foothold on amusement community due so you’re able to nepotism more than his skill together with which have a cat sensitivity, and, once a heated dispute, attempts to prove his really worth of the doing.

To the seventh-day regarding his station, Zen turns out spraining his foot out of overexertion and also as good effects, looks like to-be withdrawn when he was troubled at the candidate out-of shedding the fresh new part. Meanwhile, he will continue to decline Jumin’s offer. In the mid-day, the guy match Mirror Woman if you find yourself purchasing goldfish money before his home, and you may even after his thought from withdrawing throughout the role, Mirror Lady cravings him to remain, using this lady dictate to store Zen throughout the design.

Other RFA members commit to publish the ball player off to head to Zen to brighten your upwards, and you will Jumin sets up a plan to have transport to your reputation you to she convinces Zen so you’re able to design to possess his cat restaurants commercial. When the see comes to an end, Zen will bring the ball player through to brand new rooftop in order to stargaze, and you will confides his previous together with her. He admits which he denied Jumin’s assist on account of his similarity https://datingranking.net/hinge-vs-tinder/ in order to his old cousin, and you may feels that he can be continue on with the woman help. Immediately after the ball player is sent home, Mirror Lady finds Zen’s flat likely to woo him; not, Zen denies the girl advances and you can directs the woman back once again to the girl movie director. A day later, Echo Lady matches each other Jumin and you can Zen separately, intimidating to help you wreck their pictures. Which contributes to Zen are implicated out-of intimately attacking Echo Lady on television, smearing his term substantially, afterwards followed closely by hearsay you to definitely Jumin try gay.

Jumin are undeterred and enlists Eight to search for pointers to show Zen’s innocence. At the same time, Zen shuts off during the up against this new it is possible to stop of his occupation as they are simply a reduced-tier star associated with short-level musicals. Jumin while the user prompt him to be convinced, but he becomes more distressed. The guy flights his bike in order to a secret place to relax. Shortly after calling V, Jumin discovers your to possess confrontation and provides your a chance to act in the a commercial for an excellent teacup business that their dad recently gotten to aid recreate their reputation. Zen pertains to terms and conditions together with his nearest and dearest points, with the knowledge that Jumin was just trying to help him. The guy agrees to model throughout the pet commercial instead of the teacup commercial. The guy gets thankful of one’s RFA, particularly MC, whom assisted him see the ideas regarding others, and passionate him to help you reconnect along with his individual family members. The guy says to their he intends to commercially inquire the lady to help you getting his wife after the team.