Joo Ah is yet another slutty and you will awesome hot top-notch rushing auto model out-of Seoul, South Korea

Joo Ah is a professional racing auto model from Seoul, South Korea

Jiyeon came to be June 7, 1993, in the Seoul, Southern Korea. She try a beneficial T-ara affiliate, a knowledgeable-offering girl category she joined in 2009 before going solo in the 2014. The newest twenty-seven-year-old has also starred in various television dramas, like Spirit (2009), Master regarding Study (2010), Fantasy Large (2012), and you will Triangle (2014).

Playground Sunlight-young (Singer/Actress)

Playground Sunrays-more youthful (phase name Luna) was born with the ous Southern area Korean artist, audio celebrity, and television audio speaker used to be part of a woman category F(X). Luna makes high advances due to the fact a musical celebrity from the performing during the new and you will Korean versions out-of phase musicals. Certain include Lawfully Blond, Coyote Unappealing, High school Musical on-stage!, Regarding Levels, Rebecca, Rudolf (The last Kiss), and you can Moved into Breeze. New Lightning Man’s Secret (2015) comes with the the woman.

Irene Kim (Design Influencer/Television Audio speaker)

Irene Kim was born in Iowa, U.S., in order to Southern Korean mothers on the November six, 1987. She attended The latest York’s Trend Institute from Technical, bagging a qualification from inside the Textile Construction. From inside the 2012, Kim performed this lady very first runway inform you to possess Jardin de Chouette and you can SJYP.

Inside , Irene released her brand, IRENEISGOOD, which she determined, with outlet places into the Shanghai and you can Seoul, Southern area Korea. Concurrently, IRENEISGOOD Term create the earliest sneaker collaboration and you may pop music-up with JOSHUA into the Taiwan within the .

Hong Ah-Reum (Actress)

Hong Ah-Reum was created towards the February twenty eight, 1989, in the Seoul, Southern area Korea. She analyzed sending out and enjoyment at famous Seoul Institute of Art. Hong delivered by herself to the entertainment world into the 2006 into the a beneficial commercial she performed to own MapleStory.

Ah-Reum Hong was a family title due to this lady performances for the of several Korean telenovelas, along with Reverse from Future, An excellent Bird That doesn’t Sing, and also the KBS Television saengi and you can Dal Soon’s Spring.

Lee Hanee (Model/Actress)

Lee Hanee (Honey Lee) are a south Korean actress, design, classical artist, and you may charm pageant titleholder. She was created to the February dos, 1983.

Honey Lee portrayed the girl country at the around the globe Miss Market within the 2007 and you will won next put. Concurrently, she has featured in a lot of video and tv collection. She came up given that winner away from Miss Southern area Korea for the 2006.

Han Ye-Seul (Actress)

Han Ye-Seul was given birth to on the , the brand new 39-year-dated beautiful Korean actress generated the girl acting introduction about sitcom Nonstop cuatro together with once the come mixed up in activity globe. She obtained the fresh SBS supermodel tournament, which passionate the girl to start the woman modeling industry, getting her much glory. The girl acting career had its downs and ups, however, the woman abilities inside the Pair otherwise Problems into the 2006 aided so you can raise the girl get because the a good actress. She’s got once the acquired the Huge Bell Honors and you may Bluish Dragon Motion picture Prizes getting Better The Celebrity on her part on 2007 motion picture Skip Gold digger.

Track Joo Ah (Model/Cosplayer)

Produced towards the MKF Greatest Victor Latest and you may Busan Global Boat Exhibition, to name a few. This lady novel modeling market offered this lady incredible notoriety along the Racing business.

Shin Minute-good (Model/Actress)

Shin Minute-a was actually produced on April 5, 1984. She’s a-south Korean model and you may actress that is most useful noted for the woman positions within the A like to Kill, My Spouse Is actually an effective 9-Tailed Fox, Arang as well as the Magistrate, and Oh My personal Venus. Of numerous K-crisis couples imagine the girl their most favorite, which obtained their far more Tv drama acting spots.

Park Shin-Hye (Model/Singer/Actress)

Playground Shin-Hye was born on March 18, 1990. She actually is best-known on her behalf looks in Stairway so you can Paradise (2003). The latest 29-year-old beauty King is considered probably one of the most imaginative performers out-of Southern Korea. Playground flower to help you fame for her part into tv dramas You’re Breathtaking (2009), Brand new Heirs (2013), and Pinocchio (2014–2015).