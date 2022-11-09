JEROME (over town shots): The Latina lifestyle common here altered through the years

FR. The past major changes appeared just after World war ii. This service membership males who’d came back shortly after with offered for the reason that battle got viewed a larger globe beyond these types of walls and you will valleys of brand new Mexico. (Outside regarding a hall in which bridal shower will be kept; a lady enters which have a present.) In addition to community surrounding matrimony or any other existence situations had been missing, because they wanted to getting so Western today, and also to reject the early in the day. (Indoor, having shots of the bath.) Teenagers now is realizing that we can getting American and you can still be Latina. Theyve began to getting very proud of their language, their lifestyle, their believe, in addition to their community. (This new brides great-granny is actually led to the desk getting desired, up coming out.) Now he could be getting right back those community that have been observed getting so many years and then shed: like for example this new requesting the latest bride-to-be from the conventional way-the stunning rituals of your wedding ceremony by itself. Theyre begin to find much more about definition in every such one thing. (Inside of Trampas church-arana with consuming candles.)

NARRATOR: Home chapels and you can church buildings wedding celebrations authored some of lifes extremely poignant minutes. (Inside of the new chapel at Cordova, having altar screen.) Bride and groom carry out kneel at altar, carrying candles, through its padrinos, the brand new godparents, toward priests true blessing. (Close up regarding candle inside the decorated proprietor, to help you created santo.) Per rite out of passage requisite padrinos, chose off family and friends. (Reduce to relationships ideas publication sure when you look at the bison body and also to turning pages.) The relationship having godparents-compadrazgo-wove with the family and you can people a lifelong supportive circle. (Succession out of retablos and you will santos.) Individual relationship were based on religious beliefs. With the rough hewn chat rooms they decorated the new orleans saints of their sort of devotion . . . the brand new bultos they carved regarding cottonwood and you may aspen woods up to right here. To have existence to-be inserted during the ily; this new Virgin ily are the fresh design having individual family members on earth.

Might you vow to be real in order to the woman from inside the happy times plus bad, when you look at the ailment and in fitness, (close off from mothers confronts) to enjoy the lady and you can prize the lady every times of their existence?

(Melt so you’re able to external of your church, that have chapel bells ringing and you will background music from customers to arrive. A female fastens a newsprint flower to your an auto antenna. Traffic go with the the fresh new church-door. A photo is removed off bridal and groomsman. All go into the church. Interior: household members come. Close-up regarding day into roof. Acolyte bulbs candle. Shots off attendants and you will padrinos swinging down section. Choir musical up: “Buenos Dias, Senor.” Mothers escorting Cecilia on the section; it satisfy William and his parents. The new novios continue toward chairs listed in side of the altar.)

FR. JEROME (digital camera shoots the view about balcony): A good mid-day to all or any people and you can introducing the marriage regarding William and you may Cecilia today. On behalf of William and you may Cecilia, get married like to very expand all of our appreciation to suit your becoming right here today. (Medium close off.) Durante la nombre del Padre, y del Hijo, y del Espiritu Santo. Amen. (William and Cecilia, front angle) My personal dear loved ones, William and you may Cecilia, you really have come together contained in this gorgeous church regarding San Juan Nepomuceno, their parish chapel, therefore the Lord get seal and strengthen your love for the the existence of the churchs minister, myself, and this people-your family and friends. William, are you willing to get Cecilia to-be your wife?

