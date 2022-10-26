Jennylyn Negocio is just one of the sexiest Filipino famous people

1. Julia Montes

Which lady’s search makes some body mans heart shed. Julia Montes escort in Dayton OH was an effective Filipina celebrity which have Italian language sources. She was given birth to into the February 19, 1995. Julia started to work together that have modeling businesses when she was simply five years dated. She also collaborated with assorted somebody and you may starred in their advertisements. . She starred in Philippino Tv shows, and “Magpakailanman” and you may “Sana ay Ikaw Na Nga. ”

Julia Montes hit genuine payouts and you may recognition once to try out so it the brand new part from Clara about detergent opera “ Mara Clara. ” The essential identifiable video clips and tv series with her are most likely are “ Walang Hanggan,” “Muling Buksan Ang Puso, ” “ Ikaw Lamang ,” and you will “ A minute .” They magnificent lady claimed a few awards, like the Princess or queen out-away from Philippine Tv Prize, Gawad Tanglaw Prize, therefore Since Honor.

dos. Jessy Mendiola

Jessy Mendiola is a greatest celebrity, musician, songwriter, and one of the well-known Filipina women because she got the device off a beneficial goddess. This fantastic females was created to the December 3, 1992 . The woman father have Lebanese and British sources, while the girl mom is simply an effective Filipina. Jessy Mendiola reach show up on television for the 2004 .

She starred head ventures during the “ Maria Mercedes,” “You want Date the new Playboy ,” and you can “ You’re The house. ” The most popular mag FHM Philippines titled Jessy the fresh top woman into the the fresh Philippines when you look at the 2016. She grabbed 4th wear it matter inside 2017.

3. Jennylyn Mercado

Authored toward 15th of Gets to the 1987 , she end up being the woman business due to the fact a singer when you look at the 1999 . Jennylyn acquired the initial season from a knack reveal, StarStruck.

The fresh new victory to the StarStruck lead Jennylyn the mandatory glory. The woman is greet so you’re able to star in numerous Show, for example “ Encantadia,” “Super Twins,” “Ikaw Sana, ” and you can “ Dangal .” Jennylyn and you can appeared in several videos during the her pretending area. You can observe so it brilliant affiliate away from stunning Filipina females into the “ The brand new Bride-to-be in addition to Lover,” “Rhodora X,” “English Simply, Excite,” and you can “ The brand new Prenup. ” New Log FHM Philippines called the girl the latest hottest lady regarding the 2015.

4. Maja Salvador

Maja Salvador is an additional stunning girls to the our list of gorgeous Filipina ladies. The woman is a successful actress, brand name, and you may musician. Maja was created towards October 5 from within the newest 1988 . She’s a highly gifted actress given that she had their earliest nomination to discover the best New-people Television Profile honor after to play the woman basic lesser profile out of the program “ It would be The .”

Maja Salvador got multiple celebrates and you can nominations in the women acting job. Her very profitable videos and television collection are “Thelma,” “Nagsimula sa Puso,” “Kapatid,” “This new Judge Girlfriend,” and you may “ Wildflower. ” Maja has generated a talent service Most readily useful Artist Government recently.

5. Marian Rivera

ous celebrity and you also age are on the August several straight back in 1984 so you’re able to a language father and you can Filipina mom. Marian already been acting whenever she was good schoolgirlmercial advertising brought their identification, for this reason she’s in reality allowed to star in some Tell you, plus “ Kung Mamahalin Mo Lang Ako ” and also you ahal advanced site to own global people. ”

Marian Rivera is honored having numerous honors. Several of the woman celebrates from Ideal Individuals Tv Reputation Prize, Better Actress on a crisis Honor, Top Celebrity during the an effective Primetime Teleserye Honor, Best People Tv Host Honor. Marian filled birth with the set of FHM’s most widely used Filipina individuals 3 times.

six. Anne Curtis

Anne Curtis is an additional beautiful people with brand new each one of the sexy Filipina female list. She came into this world towards ily away from a keen Australian and you can Filipina. Anne is actually preferred Filipino superstar, build, singer, and tv server. This lady most recognizable solutions be emails during the “Hiram,” “The marriage,” “Dyosa, ” and “ Green Rose .”