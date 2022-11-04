It’s compiled by Head Bonnet, and you may finalized because of the him, Master Troubridge, and Spanish Governor

Most of the rest was lieutenants

‘That the new troops, c., belonging to his Britannick Majesty shall begin with their palms away from the type, or take the boats regarding, if the saved, and get available with like other people while the may be trying to chat room in the greek find; in the consideration of which it is interested on their part one to the brand new vessels of one’s United kingdom squadron, now before it, shall by no means molest the city in whatever way, otherwise the countries on the Canaries, and you may inmates can be given up on both sides.

‘This over, Head Samuel Bonnet was escorted back once again to his men because of the people who had held your to the Citadel.

‘At this minute an alternative incident happened from the water. B.M.’s watercraft Theseus, carrying the trunk-Admiral’s flag, and one of frigates was swept by current to opposite the area out-of San Andres. [Footnote: A beneficial gorge sleeping towards northern of one’s city, like the ‘Valle Seco’ and the Bufadero.] From its martello-tower this new Lieutenant regarding Artillery Don Josef Feo discharged on her or him that have such as for instance reliability you to almost every decide to try told, the fresh new Theseus losing a great yardarm and you can a cable, She replied with sundry broadsides, whilst the bomb-ketch, which had got into condition, discharged particular 10 shells, but is actually therefore maltreated, one man are killed and one wounded, one she are possibly crippled or hoisted up to speed by the challenger.

‘When the terms of truce were paid, this new English soldiers marched when you look at the column outside of the convent; and you can, attaining the connection of your Barranquillo del Aceyte, discharged its parts in the air. Next having shouldered possession and you will keyboards conquering they created for the new Mole, passing before all of our troops as well as brand new French auxiliaries, that has shaped an enthusiastic oblong square in the high retail complex at the rear of the fresh Citadel, from whose patio our chief spotted them.

‘When Head Hood suddenly sighted his implacable opposition the newest French, he offered way to an outbreak off rage and you can unlawful exclamations, and then he even produced an offer which might has renewed hostilities had he didn’t render quick satisfaction. He currently admitted to presenting moved too far and restored their protestations to save new requirements away from comfort.

The new squadron, pretty sure of failure of its sample, started initially to rating under ways: already H

‘Boats and two brigantines (area passion) was had willing to have the Uk troops at the Mole. Meanwhile our very own Commandant-General ordered them as given large drink and food off bread and you will wine, a generous act and this amazed him or her for around the kindness demonstrated to its injured from the officials of your health. It scarcely know simple tips to express the feeling of a drug very distinctive from what they had asked. Throughout their sail from Cadiz the officials, aspiring to cause them to struggle the higher, advised them the Canarians was in fact an excellent ferocious competition which never ever offered quarter towards the conquered.

‘Our chief greet british officers in order to dine which have your that big date. It exempt on their own towards the plea that they have to maintain the people, through to just who the wine had removed a powerful perception, and you can deferred it before morrow. Nonetheless they accessible to become bearers of your own tidings proclaiming all of our profits and also to hold so you’re able to Spain all the characters entrusted so you can the proper care. Our very own chief did not think twice to agree to its charge, below parole, their specialized despatches with the Top; and all of the brand new interaction is couched when it comes therefore ingenuous you to possibly the challenger couldn’t however, respect a great deal moderation.

‘During the category throughout the day the fresh new English re-embarked, hit that have a protector out of honor the new corpses from Chief Bowen as well as various other officer out-of rating. [Footnote: This will be fantastic. Master Richard Bowen, ‘than just who a very enterprising, in a position, and you can gallant manager cannot grace H.Yards.is the reason naval provider,’ are the only real death of any consequence. ] They (who?) got removed away from their laced coating when he expired within the a great mobile of one’s Santo Domingo convent, [Footnote: From inside the Spanish two new orleans saints claim brand new label ‘Santo,’ viz. Domingo and you can Thomas: every people is actually ‘San.’] disfigured his face, and you can outfitted him because good sailor. The fresh new wounded, twenty-a couple of during the count, didn’t get-off a medical facility right until overnight: included in this is Lieutenant Robinson about agonies away from death.